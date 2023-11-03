'Just wanted a hug': Watch a Florida deputy respond to heartwarming 911 call from boy

A Florida police officer had a heartwarming break from responding to emergencies when a 911 call turned out to be a boy's call for a hug.

A Hillsborough County deputy responded to a residence near Tampa Wednesday after a 911 call from there got disconnected, they said. Body camera footage and a ring camera captured the moment he discovered what he was called for.

After knocking on the door, a woman walks around the side of the house.

"Everything okay?" the officer asks. "We got a 911 call come from here."

The woman sighs and calls her son outside, asking him to bring his phone. She told the deputy that her son has a disconnected cell phone, and said he doesn't know what 911 is.

'Well, I wanted to give him a hug'

The young boy skips down the hallway towards the front door.

"Did you call this gentleman?" the mother asks the son, pointing at the officer.

"Well, I wanted to give him a hug," the young boy answers.

The officer chuckles and the boy runs out to wrap his arms around the officer's legs. He proudly explained that he knows the officer's number is 9-1-1.

The officer explains that 911 is only for emergencies, telling the child that he should only call if someone is hurt or needs help.

"Okay, sorry," the boy says sheepishly.

"It's okay kid, don't worry about it," the officer says, giving him a fist bump on the way out.

"Just wanted a hug," the officer says into his radio as he leaves the property.

'Genuine kindness'

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said he appreciated the "genuine kindness" the child showed.

"Our deputies are more than willing to share a hug and spread love to children in our community. However, it's essential for everyone to remember that 911 is a lifeline for emergencies,” Chronister said.

“We are here to help, and we encourage parents and educators to teach children about the appropriate use of emergency services."

