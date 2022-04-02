'We just wanted to let them know someone cares:' Indianapolis church buys gas for Hoosiers

Cars wait patiently in line for free gas from the Kingdom Apostolic Ministries' giveaway at the Marathon station at 5060 East 38th St. Lines of vehicles awaited their turn to get $20 of free gas.

More than a hundred motorists ventured into the frigid air early Saturday morning, forming lines stretching from 38th Street well past 46th Street, in hopes of receiving free gasoline from the Kingdom Apostolic Ministries.

The church, located on East 38th Street, hosted a free gas giveaway from 10-11:30 a.m. — or until supplies ran out — at the Marathon Station at the corner of East 38th Street and Emerson Avenue.

With inflation and gas prices rising to record levels, there was great interest in the outreach event. Motorists began lining up as early as 6 a.m.

"It was beyond our expectations," Senior Pastor Bishop Lambert W. Gates Sr. said. "When I looked and saw, I said, 'Lord, have mercy. What have we gotten ourselves into?' But at the same time, I said we're doing this for God. We're just going to do it until the time is out."

In challenging times, the need is great.

Senior Pastor Bishop Lambert W. Gates Sr. of Kingdom Apostolic Ministries

"We're coming out of pandemic, hopefully emerging now into endemic. People have been through so much in addition to the economic stress," Gates added. "We just wanted to let them know someone cares. And, at the core of that care, we hope that the love of God is working out of us."

Kingdom Apostolic Ministries, formerly Mt. Zion Apostolic Church, invited members of the community to get in line — no appointment, donation or additional information needed — and have $20 worth of gas pumped into their cars.

The church planned to spend about $5,000 on Saturday in an effort to relieve the burden of high gas prices, said outreach minister Denise Moore. Members also prayed with motorists as they waited at gas pumps.

In the process, church members learned about the lives and challenges of those who took up their offer for free gas. Some, Moore said, are homeless and living in their cars. In addition to gas, others also need food assistance. The church has an open pantry to help with that need.

"People just come with different needs, but today we want to make sure (they) get gas," she said. "They can use that money to buy something else today. They can use the money they would have spent on gas to buy something they would have a need in their home for, like food or Pampers or milk."

Nationally, Americans are paying about $4.20 a gallon for regular gasoline at the pump, as of Saturday, while premium gasoline averaged $4.88 a gallon, according to AAA. That's up from $2.87 and $3.46, respectively, one year ago.

The national average price of gas has fallen slightly over the course of the week, decreasing by mere cents. AAA said the drop in demand for gas, as well as the increase in total stock, contributed to the price decreases.

But for many, gas is still simply too expensive.

Several motorists on Saturday ran out of gas — or were nearly out — as they waited in the long lines to get to the gas giveaway at the Marathon station. Church members scrambled to find a gas can they could fill after hearing about a motorist pushing his car. They then walked the line, encountering others in a similar state.

Carl Harris starts to push his car, with his wife Dejuana Harris behind the wheel, as they ran out of gas while waiting in line for free gas at the Kingdom Apostolic Ministries' gas giveaway.

Lakhwant Singh, the gas station's owner, said the church came to him with the idea to give pre-paid gas to the community. Normally open 24 hours, Singh shut down his station and store to other customers for a few hours so the church could serve as many people as possible.

"I don't have enough gas, so I called my gas company to send me more gas," Singh said. A large truck had arrived to refill the pumps.

Singh estimated that the church had bought gas for about 75 vehicles in the first hour of the giveaway and 140 by noon. He tasked an employee with bringing water and coffee to waiting motorists.

"I am part of them," he said. "I need to help too."

Lakhwant Singh, owner of the Marathon station located at 5060 East 38th St., takes a call as members of Kingdom Apostolic Ministries work the pumps for a free gas giveaway.

In Indiana, which is seeing prices lower than the national average, Hoosiers are paying about $4.11 for regular and $4.80 for premium gas.

Prices vary by metro area.

In the Indianapolis area, regular gasoline is costing drivers about $4.06, up from $3.65 last month, and $2.77 one year ago. President Joe Biden has announced daily releases from the nation's emergency oil reserves in a bid to slash gas prices.

Saturday's gas giveaway is not the first held by Kingdom Apostolic Ministries. Moore said the church held similar giveaways in 2017 and 2018, topping off tanks in response to gas prices at the time.

Because of the widespread demand this time, the church capped the giveaway at $20 per vehicle to spread out the assistance. They hoped to serve between 300 and 400 vehicles.

"The people that have been coming today have been very, very appreciative — thankful for the gas," Moore said. "And as you can see, the need is great because the line is around the block."

Sitting in one line were Carl Harris and his wife, Dejuana Harris.

The couple arrived at the station around 8:30 a.m., joining those already waiting. They had been in the line for hours when they ran out of gas.

Other motorists rushed to help, offering to use a chain to pull their car the rest of the way to the gas station. "I need it to get back and forth...," Dejuana Harris said of the gas awaiting her. "This was a blessing."

With a gas can in hand, church members got to the couple before there was a need for other motorists to pull the car the rest of the way to the station.

Way ahead of them in the line was Shirwanda Boone-Harris, who had joined the line at least two hours before the giveaway started.

Boone-Harris said she saw the event on TV news and came out to get gas in celebration of her birthday.

She wasn't surprised by the turnout.

"A lot of people need help. Gas is high. They need the gas," she said. "I feel sad for people who don't have jobs, and can't afford it, and they have kids. It's just sad that we're in this predicament."

Shirwanda Boone is serenaded with the Happy Birthday song as she also gets free gas during the Kingdom Apostolic Ministries' gas giveaway Saturday.

Contact IndyStar reporter Alexandria Burris at aburris@gannett.com or call 317-617-2690. Follow her on Twitter: @allyburris.

