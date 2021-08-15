'He just wanted to make peace'

Matthew Reisen, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·7 min read

Aug. 15—Juan Saucedo Sr. noticed his handgun was missing around noon Friday. The 41-year-old called his wife, who said she hadn't taken the gun, and then drove by his son's school — Washington Middle School.

Saucedo Sr. came upon police and Fire Rescue and saw officers putting handcuffs on his son after the boy allegedly shot and killed a classmate with his father's gun.

Those were among the details released after Juan Saucedo Jr., 13, was formally charged late Friday with an open count of murder and unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on school premises in the death of Bennie Hargrove, also 13.

Investigators said Hargrove was trying to stop Saucedo from bullying his friends when Saucedo pulled a gun and shot him multiple times.

A classmate who knew both boys said she heard gunshots and turned to see Hargrove fall to the ground.

"Ever since then, it hurts. Seeing somebody die like that, right in front of you, it's just painful," the eighth grader said. "He just wanted to make peace, but Juan didn't want to. He just wanted to shoot him, I guess."

Albuquerque Public Schools spokeswoman Monica Armenta said it is the only fatal school shooting ever recorded in the district.

The suspect's father, Saucedo Sr., was banned from Highland High School after he shot and injured another parent during a fight in the student pick-up lane in 2018.

Saucedo Sr. was never arrested and the District Attorney's Office declined to charge either man after determining both men had "valid defense claims."

"Given the father's history, our detectives are looking at every factor that may have contributed to Friday's tragic shooting," Police Chief Harold Medina said in a statement to the Journal. "It is not acceptable that a child had access to a gun and took it to school."

The Saucedo family declined to comment when reached by phone Saturday.

'Stark reminder'

Mayor Tim Keller said Hargrove showed "courage" in the face of bullying at a time when dozens of children were in the area.

"It's very likely that his actions might also have actually prevented something worse from happening," he said, pleading with parents to make sure their guns are secure, saying the incident serves as an "urgent and stark reminder" of the importance of keeping guns from children.

"(Friday) was a dark and tragic day for our community that, unfortunately, we have not witnessed before," he said. "(It) is something that we never, ever want to see, and it's something that, unfortunately, is going to be part of our history and part of our community's trauma for decades to come."

According to a criminal complaint filed in Children's Court:

Officers responded to the shooting at Washington Middle School, 1101 Park SW, around 12:40 p.m. and found Hargrove with multiple gunshot wounds on the east side of school. He died at a hospital.

APS Officer Joanne Urbanic took Saucedo into custody at the scene.

A 13-year-old classmate told police that earlier that day, Saucedo had shown multiple children a gun he had brought in his backpack.

The teen said they saw Saucedo place the gun behind his leg as Hargrove approached so Hargrove "could not see" the gun. Hargrove told Saucedo to "stop bullying his friends" and that he "didn't want to fight" with Saucedo but wanted him to "leave his friends alone."

The teen told police Saucedo then pointed the gun at Hargrove and fired, striking him multiple times.

When Saucedo was taken to the main police station, he told officers "tell my mom I'm sorry" and, when they offered him food, said, "I don't deserve to eat."

Saucedo's father told a case manager from the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department that he noticed his gun missing at noon Friday. He said he called his wife, who told him she had not taken the gun, and went to the school to see his son being handcuffed.

'Why him?'

Vanessa Sawyer, Hargrove's grandmother, said the boy couldn't wait to get back to school after the pandemic.

"He was overly excited, he had me shopping — 'I have to have this, I have to have that' — had to look just right," she said.

But on Thursday, Hargrove told her another eighth grader was picking on a sixth grader "and he wasn't going to let that go."

"I had asked him to stay out of it because things could happen and escalate into something more — and apparently it did," Sawyer said, wondering aloud where a 13-year-old gets a gun.

She said she had been trying to take photo of her grandson all week and finally, on Friday morning, he relented.

"He never liked to take pictures, and then he finally said, 'Go ahead, go ahead, you only get one, though, Grandma,' " she said, laughing.

Hours later, Sawyer was told Hargrove had been shot during the lunch break and, eventually, that he was dead.

Sawyer said she helped raise Hargrove and his seven siblings, mostly girls, in Albuquerque. She said he didn't get the best grades but loved basketball and wanted to play for the NBA someday. Sawyer said he had a "winning smile" and a kind heart.

And she thought he would have made a "perfect lawyer."

"He was argumentative. I'm going to miss that more than anything in the world," she said. "I could not say or do anything without him arguing with me — about anything — the color of a rock, anything."

Sawyer said that above all, he was a protector.

"We don't feel safe when he's not home ... so I don't know what we are going to do or how we're going to feel safe again without him here," she said.

By Saturday morning, a cluster of candles, flowers and handwritten messages could be seen at the front of Washington Middle School, west of Downtown. Relatives, neighbors, classmates and strangers came by to pray and leave flowers. Some wore shirts with Hargrove's picture and the words "In loving memory."

Three cousins of Hargrove came by and held one another, tears streaking down their faces, for a few minutes in front of the memorial. A cousin said the family was already reeling from the loss of 19-year-old Trevonte Robbins, a cousin of Hargrove's, who was shot and killed July 10 in Downtown.

Classmates and their parents gathered at the memorial hours later.

Some spoke of Hargrove's beautiful eyes and reputation as "a protector" for those close to him. Others talked about Saucedo Jr., who had "changed over time" into something of a bully. He would brag about going shooting with his father.

But no one expected this.

"Right when I heard it was Juan, I was, like, 'Why him? Why would he do that to Bennie?'" one girl questioned. "Bennie didn't deserve it; he deserved so much better."

Deanna Parra said Saucedo had tried to fight Hargrove on Thursday. Saucedo, she said, told others he was going to bring a gun to school Friday.

"Nobody thought anything of it, then I found out he actually killed him," Parra said.

Sandra McCloud paused at the memorial as she pushed her grandson Tomas down the sidewalk in a car-shaped stroller. The 71-year-old said she watched the event unfold on Friday with her sister.

She remembered attending the school in the 1960s, when it was Washington Junior High. McCloud said there were no fences back then and school shootings were never a concern.

"It was very personal. ... It's not going to be the same when I walk through here," she said, her voice shaking. "... My son, he says, 'Everything is so different.' I say, 'You have no idea.' "

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. moves Kabul embassy staff to airport as Taliban enter Afghan capital

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. embassy staff in Kabul were leaving the compound and moving to the airport, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday, as Taliban insurgents entered the Afghan capital and officials said President Ashraf Ghani had left the country. There were reports of sporadic gunfire around the city, but there was no significant fighting and the Taliban said they were waiting for the Western-backed government to surrender peacefully. Sources told Reuters that most U.S. staff would be evacuated from Kabul in the coming day or two.

  • U.N. refugee agency warns of escalating humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

    The United Nations refugee agency is warning of a spiraling humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as the Taliban nears recapturing the state.Driving the news: "The United Nations Assistance Mission has warned that without a significant de-escalation in violence, Afghanistan is on course to witness the highest ever number of documented civilian casualties in a single year since the U.N.’s records began," according to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees.Get market news worthy of your time

  • Trudeau triggers Canadian election, voting day Sept. 20

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau triggered an election Sunday as he seeks to capitalize on Canada being one of the most fully vaccinated countries in the world. Trudeau announced the election would be held on Sept. 20 after visiting the governor general, who holds a mostly ceremonial position representing Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as head of state. “We’ve had your back, and now it’s time to hear your voice,” Trudeau said.

  • Police Arrest Teen Accused of Helping GOP Strategist’s Underage Sex Trafficking

    Okaloosa County Sheriff’s DepartmentLaw enforcement in Florida has arrested Gisela Castro Medina, a 19-year-old accused of helping a wealthy, young Republican strategist in Minnesota prey on girls and recruit them for paid sex.She faces the same criminal charges as her alleged pal, GOP operative Anton Lazzaro: sex trafficking of a minor, attempt to commit sex trafficking, and obstruction of justice.Both hail from Minnesota. But while the FBI arrested Lazzaro in Minneapolis on Thursday morning, j

  • Former Bravo Reality TV Star And Surgeon Accused Of Rape Will Likely Face New Charges

    UPDATE: Prosecutors said Friday that intend to go forward with a new complaint charging a former reality star and his girlfriend. Grant Robicheaux, 40, and girlfriend Cerissa Riley, 34, were accused of drugging and sexually assaulting multiple women. The new charges will involve downsizing the cases to at least two alleged victims. Julie Garland and […]

  • Woman pointing gun’s laser sight for cat to chase shoots man, Wisconsin cops say

    The man stood in shock for a moment before asking the woman if she shot him, according to police.

  • Where Police Killings Often Meet With Silence: Rural America

    PIPPA PASSES, Ky. — The man known all his life as Doughboy had been running from the state police for months: scrambling down a creek bed, flooring it out of a gas station, visiting his children at 2 a.m. when he thought troopers would not be lurking. Christopher Jacobs, 28, had been charged with manufacturing methamphetamine. He could not bear to go back to jail, he told his family, but he also feared the police would shoot him — even though he had been childhood friends with officers now patro

  • Police: School shooting victim went to aid boy being bullied

    It's only a few days into the new school year, but New Mexico’s largest district is reeling from a shooting that left one student dead and another in custody after, according to police, the victim tried to protect another boy who was being bullied. The gunfire at Washington Middle School during the lunch hour Friday marked the second shooting in Albuquerque in less than 24 hours. The boy who was killed, identified by police on Saturday as 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove, was a hero, Police Chief Harold Medina said Friday night in a brief statement.

  • Mike Lindell suspects 'setup' by man who sought photo at South Dakota hotel near cyber symposium

    MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell described the alleged assault he says took place at his hotel Wednesday night in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he is hosting a cyber symposium on 2020 election fraud claims this week.

  • Man found in KY barn 32 years ago was shot, had his hands cut off. Can you ID him?

    Kentucky State Police are using DNA to try to learn more about his identity.

  • This ‘Noble’ Effort for Safer Police Stops Led to Legal War

    GettyPicture this: A cop pulls over a driver. But instead of asking for their identification with a gun drawn and watching them reach for it in the car, potentially triggering a reaction, the officer simply scans a placard on the car window. Instead of demanding to know the officer’s badge number or who their supervisor is, the driver simply uses their phone to scan the officer’s badge.Both parties get the information they need. No one gets hurt.That’s the idealized vision of The Accountability

  • Man Captured on Video Tearing Out Chicago Family's BLM Sign From Their Yard

    An investigation is underway in Chicago after a man who appeared to be a city employee pulled a North Side family’s Black Lives Matter yard sign out of the ground and turned it face down.

  • New York Attorney General Letitia James criticized for handling of Daniel Prude killing after Cuomo investigation

    "What the investigation into Andrew Cuomo shows is that when her office wants to put resources towards conducting a thorough investigation, they know how to do that," an attorney for Prude's family said.

  • Tourists Arrested in Hawaii After Allegedly Lying About Vaccination Status

    This isn't the first time travelers have been caught trying to skirt the system.

  • Hitting the Books: How a radio telescope cost this West Virginia town its modernity

    The Quiet Zone, by journalist Stephen Kurczy, is the story of a sleepy small town that hosts the Green Bank radio telescope. But the presence of this scientific installation comes at a terrible price.

  • California city councilman among six charged with election fraud in contest decided by one vote

    A city councilman in suburban Los Angeles and five other people were charged for securing fraudulent votes in a runoff election that was ultimately decided by a single vote, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

  • American Idol 's Syesha Mercado Loses Custody of Newborn Baby Months After Son Is Taken Away

    Former American Idol contestant Syesha Mercado said her firstborn son was "forcefully and legally kidnapped from us by CPS" in March. Now, authorities have taken her newborn daughter.

  • Myanmar: The woman who jumped to her death while fleeing police

    Wai Wai Myint was among five people who jumped out of a building while fleeing a police raid in Myanmar.

  • A Tennessee father who was threatened and swarmed by anti-maskers at an explosive school board meeting said he's still traumatized

    "We know who you are," one anti-masker yelled at Michael Miller as he tried to leave the meeting. "You can leave freely, but we will find you."

  • St. Thomas GOP chair arrested in Florida on sex trafficking allegation

    The 19-year-old chairwoman of the University of St. Thomas College Republicans has been arrested in Florida on allegations she aided a prominent Minnesota GOP activist in recruiting and trafficking minors for sex, according to a news release and jail records. The Minnesota College Republicans said in a news release Saturday that Gisela Castro Medina was arrested, along with Anton "Tony" ...