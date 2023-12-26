'I just wasn't ready to let her go': Michigan woman graduates carrying 10-day-old baby

When Grace Szymchack walked across a stage during her college graduation on Dec. 15, she was carrying something even more precious than her diploma: Her 10-day-old baby girl, Annabelle.

The infant was wrapped around Szymchack's chest and zipped snugly inside her graduation gown at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan.

Szymchack was originally expecting to welcome her baby girl on Dec. 18 via cesarean section, but Annabelle thought not. She made her debut nearly two weeks early on Dec. 6.

Szymchack's family knew graduation was coming up and talked things over. With so many people falling ill recently and Szymchack’s hesitance to be away from her new baby, they came up with a plan, the 24-year-old Szymchack told USA TODAY on Thursday.

“I just wasn't ready to leave her yet, so my mom's like, ‘Just tuck her inside your gown,'" Szymchack recalled her mother saying. "'You have your little baby carrier and no one will care that she's with you.’”

Sleeping through graduation

Szymchack's little one slept through the entire graduation, but that didn’t stop some people from noticing her little head peeking out from her mother’s graduation gown.

“Some of the other graduates beforehand took notice that she was with me and it helped strike up some conversation,” Szymchack said. “It just felt really nice having her with me because again, she was so little and I just wasn't ready to let her go.”

The family also lucked out because Szymchack’s seat was on the end, close to her family. Her husband, Caleb, had everything they needed for their new addition, as well as their 18-month-old daughter Isabelle.

Szymchack’s mother also attended and the graduate had her phone in case baby Annabelle needed anything.

Graduate enjoys ‘working with the littles’ and teaches 3-year-olds

Szymchack graduated with her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education. She lives in Traverse City in northern Michigan and teaches for Strong Beginnings, a state-funded program for children from low-income families.

“I pursued this degree just because I really enjoy working with the littles and being a teacher,” she said. “My mom kind of inspired me to want to be a teacher. She has taught special education my whole life.”

At work, she has breakfast with the kids, they play outside for a bit and then they do activities like going over the alphabet, math or science.

The children also have free play, which she says is very important because the 3-year-olds she works with learn through play. They dance, sing, take naps, have snacks and then head home, she said.

She said she enjoys making a difference in her students’ lives and decided to make it her career. She plans to pursue her master’s degree once her daughters are older and she has some of her student loan debt paid off, she said.

“And I just hope to grow where I'm at,” she said. “I love who I work for and I very much enjoy working in state-funded programs.”

Szymchack is 'perfect example'

Ferris State University spokesman Dave Murray said the university is proud of Szymchack, who spent the past six years managing her classes, her job and motherhood.

“She is actually a perfect example of how Ferris State works to support nontraditional students on their educational pathway,” Murray wrote in a statement to USA TODAY. “We have online offerings and Student Support Hubs across the state to connect students with support services, as well as academics so they can work toward a career-advancing degree and plan around home and work responsibilities."

Baby Annabelle is happy and big sister is adjusting well

Even the day after her C-section, Szymchack said she felt good and she was able to walk just fine.

Baby Annabelle is doing great and is a happy baby who sleeps a lot, normal for babies her age. Her older sister, Isabelle, seems to love her new role, their mother said.

“This morning Annabelle cried a little bit," Szymchack said. “She was hungry and Isabelle went and got her blanket because she thought that's what she needed. She’s giving her kisses and she just seems to love having a little baby in the house.”

Walking across the stage with Annabelle felt great, she said, and she’s happy to be able to inspire other moms and dads who may not have finished their degrees yet or aren’t sure about going back to school.

She said graduating with her baby girl was a nice change from this time last year. One of her brothers was deployed and another brother was waiting for news about cancer.

“He beat cancer,” she said. “We got that news about a month or two ago. This has been a dramatic difference from last year, and it feels really great to have some positivity.”

