Is Just Water International Limited (NZSE:JWI) A Smart Pick For Income Investors?

A sizeable part of portfolio returns can be produced by dividend stocks due to their contribution to compounding returns in the long run. Historically, Just Water International Limited (NZSE:JWI) has paid dividends to shareholders, and these days it yields 6.1%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Just Water International should have a place in your portfolio.

5 questions to ask before buying a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

Does Just Water International pass our checks?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 90%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. The reality facing JWI investors is that whilst it has continued to pay shareholders dividend, dividends are lower today, than they were a decade ago. However, income investors that value stability over growth may still find JWI appealing.

Compared to its peers, Just Water International produces a yield of 6.1%, which is on the low-side for Specialty Retail stocks.

Next Steps:

With these dividend metrics in mind, I definitely rank Just Water International as a strong income stock, and is worth further research for anyone who considers dividends an important part of their portfolio strategy. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. Below, I’ve compiled three relevant factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for JWI’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for JWI’s outlook. Valuation: What is JWI worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether JWI is currently mispriced by the market. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

