A Week After Brazil’s Bold Rate Hike, Traders Ask for More

1 / 2

A Week After Brazil’s Bold Rate Hike, Traders Ask for More

Aline Oyamada
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- It took just over a week for Brazil’s traders to look past the central bank’s guidance and ask for even more rate hikes.

Despite the larger-than-expected increase at the last meeting, the market is now pricing in a full-point hike for May, ignoring an already hawkish pledge from the bank to raise rates by another 75 basis points. The worsening of the pandemic, investors say, may lead the government to spend more, weighing on inflation and forcing officials to be more aggressive.

The sharp increase in swap rates only eased on Thursday, when Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto pushed back on comments that policy makers are behind the curve. He reinforced plans to deliver a “partial” normalization, meaning officials wouldn’t take borrowing costs to a neutral level -- neither stimulative or restrictive. Traders reacted by pushing short-end rates down about 10 basis points, paring gains of as much as 45 basis points since the March 17 decision.

“Brazilian markets are completely dominated by short-term dynamics,” said Alejandro Cuadrado, head of Latin American currency strategy at BBVA in New York. With the worsening of the pandemic, that means that the panorama is changing quickly, he said.

Covid-19 is running rampant in Brazil, damping the outlook for the economy and fueling speculation that the government could extend emergency aid payments and implement other measures to shore up activity. That’s weighing on the outlook for inflation, which blew past the upper limit of the central bank’s target range in mid-March.

Read more: Brazil Tops 12 Million Covid-19 Cases as Bankers Urge Action

“The market will demand higher risk premia now given the risk of inflation overshooting in a scenario where more cash transfers will be approved and the spending cap breached,” said Daniel Rico, a Latin America currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets LLC in New York.

Although officials are signaling a partial normalization, the larger-than-expected rate hike suggests they are willing to go all-in on the inflation fight, meaning they may accelerate the pace of tightening, analysts and strategists say.

Brazil’s swap rates are pricing in a total of 450 basis points in rate hikes this year, which would take the Selic to 6.5%. Before the rate decision, the curve implied 420 basis points.

“Our initial assumption was that fiscal policy would be a constraint,” said Andres Jaime, the head of Latin America macro strategy at Morgan Stanley in New York. “But the decision suggests that the central bank will prioritize its inflation mandate and will continue to validate higher fiscal risk premium if necessary, moving ahead of the curve.”

The increase in swap rates wasn’t only due to local drivers. Brazil also tracked other emerging markets, with swap rates shifting higher in countries from Mexico to South Africa over the past few days amid fears that inflation will accelerate globally.

“Expected U.S. economic outperformance in 2021 and 2022 has supported the dollar and steepened EM yield curves,” Bank of America global economist Aditya Bhave wrote in a note Friday. “Brazil, Mexico, Russia and Turkey have been under the most strain.”

Inflation Woes

Brazil’s monetary authority now forecasts that the consumer-price index will rise 5% in 2021, above the 3.75% target for this year, but still below the upper bound of the range. Throughout the week, banks including Morgan Stanley and Barclays also revised up their estimates for inflation.

The nation’s one-year inflation breakeven is still higher than official estimates, standing at 5.44%. Traders say the potentially aggressive tightening plus constant foreign-exchange interventions by the central bank will limit the real’s depreciation, which had been a source of inflation pressure.

The deteriorating domestic backdrop also hit the real, which has fallen almost 9% this year, the worst among major currencies. It’s currently trading at 5.70 per dollar, weaker than before the surprise rate move, which was one of the biggest tests thus far for Campos Neto, who took over in 2019.

The combination of a weaker currency with higher oil prices, an unanchored fiscal deficit and rising long-term U.S. yields will keep rates under pressure, according to RBC’s Rico.

“All of these factors continue to point to a steeper curve,” he said.

(Updates with Bank of America’s comment in 11th paragraph and Brazil’s real performance in third to last paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Investors worry inflation will persist after a spike this summer — but that likely won’t be the case

    Faster inflation later this year will be the result of a comparison with artificially low consumer prices a year earlier during the pandemic.

  • China rare earths extend surge on worries over Myanmar supply, inspection threat

    Looming inspections and concerns over Myanmar supplies are adding fresh momentum to a rally in prices of the rare earth minerals used in industries from turbines to telecoms that are already at their highest in nearly a decade. A price index published by China's rare earths association shot up more than 40% from October last year to the end of January, and has climbed an additional 25% since, fuelled by the risks to supply. These are unrest in neighbouring Myanmar following a Feb. 1 military coup and worries over environmental inspections planned in a key Chinese rare earths production hub.

  • Spaniards line up for AstraZeneca amid concerns over vaccine

    Desperate to finally put the coronavirus pandemic behind them, thousands of Spaniards lined up to get shots of AstraZeneca on Wednesday as the European country became the latest to restart use of the vaccine whose credibility has suffered a series of setbacks recently. Like neighboring countries that had halted use of the vaccine while examining possible adverse effects, Spain’s health officials are now trying to restore confidence in the shot, one of three currently available in the European Union. Spain's pivot back to AstraZeneca comes just a day after another blow to its reputation, when American officials said that the British-Swedish drug company may have included “outdated information” in touting the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine in a U.S. trial.

  • US Stock Market: Lower on Rash of Late-Day Selling in High-Growth and Technology Shares

    The indexes were trading higher, but retreated late in the day as reopening trades like airlines and cruise operators reversed earlier strength.

  • Fear Is Everywhere in Volatility Market Even as the VIX Retreats

    (Bloomberg) -- The Cboe Volatility Index may have just wiped out the pandemic-induced doom and gloom, but Munich money managers Daniel Danon and Tobias Knecht are fretting over the warning signs still flashing across the stock market’s underbelly.The recent decline in the Wall Street fear gauge to pre-virus levels belies the “tension beneath the calm” within the volatility landscape, according to the traders at Assenagon GmbH with 27 billion euros ($32 billion) under management.“The price for protection against sharp downside moves, sharp correlated moves or for just outright volatility exposure is high,” Danon and Knecht, who specialize in such derivatives strategies, wrote in an email.The extreme demand for portfolio hedges suggests that all is not well for the U.S. stock bull run, which is already on shaky ground between rising Treasury yields and extended lockdowns. It shows how volatility markets are still on edge one year after the S&P 500 hit rock bottom, according to speculators who bet on price swings.“It does not feel that the volatility risk premium vanished so quickly,” the Assenagon investors said.For nearly a year after the pandemic crash, the VIX -- which measures implied volatility in S&P 500 options -- remained historically elevated even as stocks boomed to fresh records.But despite the gauge finally closing under the psychological 20 level over the past week, a deluge of technical indicators show investors are still bidding up downside protection.Take the skew, which measures how much traders are willing to pay for hedging against steep market drops. The cost for one-year protection on the main U.S. stock benchmark “is at extreme levels over a rather long history,” according to Danon and Knecht.Ditto two other Wall Street measures of fear: the implied correlation on both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100. That’s a sign traders overall reckon individual stocks will move together -- something that tends to happen during selloffs.The VIX was trading at 21 at 10:10 a.m. in New York, as the S&P 500 Index dropped 0.1%.With demand for hedges still high relative to how much stock prices have actually swung around this year, Pierre de Saab is seeing plenty of nerves out there.“VIX could come down to 15-18 and still remain expensive versus realized volatility,” said the Geneva-based volatility manager at Dominice & Co.Between lingering pandemic fears, a lack of short-sellers and rising Treasury yields the VIX term structure also remains unusually steep -- showing traders are anticipating more volatility in the future.Both the three- and six-month futures contracts cost around 20% more than their historical average, according to Susquehanna International Group LLP.That’s not to say the VIX itself can’t fall further, especially given the strength of technical forces. Funds that adjust their strategies according to a one-year historical window will start to unwind hedges as last March’s mayhem fades from view.Another source of upward pressure on implied gauges -- fervent call-buying among retail investors -- looks like it is fading.“I think it’s a matter of time without a true fear- and flows-inducing event that low vol will be back in place -- even if not as stable,” said Colton Loder, managing principal of Cohalo Advisory LLC, an alternative investment firm in Washington.Yet for all that, the angst flashing in the derivatives landscape right now is historically unusual relative to current VIX levels.“Although near term volatility has decreased, the scars from Covid likely leave investors hesitant to bring down medium and longer term volatility,” Susquehanna’s Chris Murphy wrote in a note.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman Files to Offer Notes Linked to an ARK ETF That May Have Bitcoin Exposure

    Payout on the notes would be dependent on the performance of the ARK Innovation ETF, an actively managed fund offered by Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management.

  • NBA rumors: Celtics trade Daniel Theis to Bulls, send Jeff Teague to Magic

    The Boston Celtics have reportedly dealt Daniel Theis to the Chicago Bulls before the NBA trade deadline in exchange for Mo Wagner. Jeff Teague and Javonte Green also will be leaving the C's, per reports.

  • Georgia governor reportedly signs voting restrictions into law under portrait of slave plantation

    When Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) shared a photo of himself signing a new bill to restrict voting access in the state, it featured Republican lawmakers gazing fondly upon him, as well as a prominent painting in the background. I was proud to sign S.B. 202 to ensure elections in Georgia are secure, fair, and accessible. I appreciate the hard work of members of the General Assembly to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat. pic.twitter.com/1ztPnfD6rd — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) March 25, 2021 The bill has been criticized as a measure that will largely affect Black voters and other voters of color, with groups like the ACLU arguing it amounts to voter suppression among already-disenfranchised groups. Kemp has denied that the bill seeks to suppress votes. The Philadelphia Inquirer's Will Bunch agreed, calling it the state's "new, new Jim Crow." Bunch also reports that the painting centered in Kemp's photo is actually a painting of "a notorious slave plantation in Wilkes County." In a Twitter thread explaining his research, Bunch notes that the painting of the Callaway Plantation "is a monument to Georgia's history of brutal white supremacy that unfortunately didn't disappear when Mariah Callaway and the other slaves were emancipated in 1865." He draws a line from emancipation, to harsh Jim Crow laws of the 20th century, to today's 253 restrictive bills tightening voting rights, making the presence of the portrait particularly "shocking." "The irony of Kemp signing this bill -- that makes it illegal to give water to voters waiting on the sometimes 10-hour lines that state policies create in mostly Black precincts -- under the image of a brutal slave plantation is almost too much to bear," wrote Bunch. More stories from theweek.comTrump says his supporters were 'hugging and kissing the police' during the 'zero threat' Jan. 6 Capitol siegeIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreaders

  • Fury as Georgia congresswoman arrested and hauled out of state capitol after knocking on governor’s door

    ‘You have a woman of colour fighting for the rights of Georgians and they arrested her for knocking on the door because she wanted to witness our governor sign the bill’

  • Lauren Boebert removes guns from interview background but says hammers are ‘as dangerous as assault weapons’

    Lauren Boebert says hammers are as dangerous as assault weapons

  • North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan

    Pyongyang is banned from testing such missiles, which were launched into the Sea of Japan.

  • Buying a Tesla with bitcoin could come with a hefty tax bill

    Some cryptocurrency investors may soon learn about the IRS' capital gains tax the hard way, thanks to bitcoin's meteoric price surge this year.

  • Trying to dislodge the Ever Given ship from the Suez Canal is like trying to move the Empire State Building

    If stood up vertically, the ship blocking the Suez Canal would be bigger than the Empire State Building, one of the largest skyscrapers in the world.

  • Internet reacts after Trump tells Fox that Biden’s border policies are ‘inhumane’

    ‘Irony is dead’

  • Pro-Trump youth group illegally shielded donors while targeting Biden’s candidacy, watchdog says

    CREW describes Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA as ‘yet another example of dark money groups being used to hide the true sources of big political spending’

  • Ted Cruz mocked for midnight visit to Rio Grande

    Texas senator accused of sounding like British naturalist David Attenborough – ‘We’re at the Rio Grande, the water is right behind me’

  • Republicans who pushed lies about Trump’s defeat will now grill tech executives on election misinformation

    At least seven GOP lawmakers who helped push the former president’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 vote will soon meet with the leaders of major tech platforms on Capitol Hill

  • Senator suggests voting on Sunday will offend God: ‘Remember the sabbath’

    Mississippi Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith responds to Chuck Schumer’s comments criticising a Georgia proposal to restrict early voting

  • A TikTok-famous home inspector says a low-level carbon monoxide detector is a must-buy if you want to keep your space safe

    Bryan Standley recommends that homeowners buy a low-level carbon monoxide detector to detect small amounts of gas that can cause health problems.

  • Nicola Sturgeon only able to hand large pay rise to Scottish NHS staff 'thanks to Treasury billions'

    Nicola Sturgeon was only able to hand NHS workers a minimum four per cent pay rise in Scotland thanks to the billions of pounds she has been given by the UK Treasury during the pandemic, the Tories have said. Only hours before the election 'purdah' period started, SNP ministers that 154,000 staff would see their pay increase by more than £1,000, while those on the highest salaries would receive an extra £800. Ms Sturgeon contrasted the settlement, backdated to December, with the one per cent rise offered to NHS workers in England and urged voters to elect an SNP government that "do more than clap for the people who look after us." She said her government had to work hard to find the estimated £135 million annual cost of the rise and reiterated her call for another independence referendum saying the the Covid recovery must be "made in Scotland".