'I just wish we knew why' says mother of woman viscously stabbed to death by Iowa boyfriend

A Des Moines man convicted in the vicious stabbing of his girlfriend has been sentenced to life in prison.

Clarence Reed Jr., 35, was convicted last year of first-degree murder in the 2022 death of Randi Light. Reed called police to report a woman was dead, and first responders found Light dead from numerous knife wounds. Evidence from the home suggested the attack had begun in the bedroom and continued in the living room, where her body was found.

Reed admitted to investigators he'd stabbed Light, claimed she had attacked him first with a hammer, and said that things "got out of hand."

Reed was tried in August 2023 before Judge Heather Lauber, and in September she filed her verdict finding him guilty. In particular, she wrote, Light's body had more than a dozen stab wounds to the arms and torso received prior to the cut across the neck that killed her, suggesting a protracted and intentional assault.

Randi Light

Even if Light had attacked Reed first, which Lauber wrote was not "supported by the evidence," the attack continued long after any legitimate claim of self-defense was over, Lauber found.

"By his own admission, Mr. Reed continued stabbing and slicing Ms. Light long after she was incapacitated on the floor of the living room," Lauber wrote.

Reed's attorney's also argued at trial that due to untreated mental illness, Reed was not capable of forming the specific intent to kill at the time of the stabbing. Lauber acknowledged Reed's mental illness and history of substance abuse, but said his interactions with police that night showed he understood his actions.

Reed apologizes; victim's mother wants to know why

At Friday's hearing, defense attorney Wendy Samuelson said nothing the court can do will erase the tragedy.

"This case is a difficult one," Samuelson said. "It clearly involves the loss of a person Mr. Reed loved very much."

Reed spoke briefly at the hearing to apologize to Light's family. Light's mother, Jerrie Kaye Redington, took the stand to thank him for that but say that the family still wants answers.

"I just wish we knew why," she said. "Maybe you don’t know why."

Whatever happened, she said, Reed's actions have devastated both her family and his own, including his mother, who had to leave the courtroom after an emotional outburst. Still, Redington did not express any anger. She told Reed to take care of himself and stay on his medications in prison.

The mandatory sentence for first-degree murder is life without parole, and Lauber said that sentence is appropriate, as Light is "gone from this world forever" because of Reed's actions. Under Iowa law, he also must pay $150,000 in restitution to Light's estate.

Samuelson declined to comment after the hearing. Redington declined to be interviewed, but asked the Register convey one thing about her daughter: "She was a wonderful person."

