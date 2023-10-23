‘Just the world we live in;’ Neighbors react to shooing that hospitalized three

Three people are in the hospital following a shooting Saturday night in Huber Heights.

Shots were fired along Trowbridge Way just before midnight.

Nearby residents told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson that they heard the gunshots.

Those who live on Trowbridge Way say it’s a quiet, calm neighborhood.

After police cruisers, with sirens blaring, flew down the street last night, neighbors wanted to know what was going on.

Some people who live on Trowbridge Way looked out their windows to see police cruisers lining the road. They were confused and concerned about what was happening.

“There was an officer over there and two or three more that pulled up over here, and they all got out with the big ones (guns) and they all started sprinting towards the house,” Trowbridge resident Ivy Horn said.

Horn has lived in the neighborhood for the past three years.

“We never even see officers patrol around here,” Horn said.

Witnessing armed officers, lining her block was shocking.

“And then not even two or three minutes after that there was an ambulance and another one. There ended up being three ambulances here last night,” Horn said.

These three ambulances were for the three people who were shot. One of which was for the suspect who police believe fired first.

The gunfire left some worried about the safety of their neighborhood.

Another Trowbridge resident, Nona Schall, said her granddaughter came to her with concerns.

“It’s a crazy world we live in, she says it’s not a good neighborhood, but I said it happens everywhere. It’s just the world we live in,” Schall said.

The three people who were taken to the hospital all sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Huber Heights Police Department is still investigating this incident.

News Center 7 is working to learn the identity of the suspect and if they are facing any charges.