‘Just like WWII’ — Switzerland’s Nestle named international sponsor of war for refusing to exit Russian market

Switzerland’s Nestle food and beverage conglomerate has been declared an international sponsor of war, Ukraine’s National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) reported on Telegram on Nov. 2.

Nestle has more than 2,000 brands worldwide, including popular products like KitKat, Nescafé, Nesquik, Nestea and many others. The company continues to operate in Russia, supplying goods and expanding its Russian production base.

"Despite the fact that the profit from the Russian market is only a little more than 2% of Nestle's total business, the company has not yet dared to leave the market of the terrorist state," the NACP said.

"Nestle explained its position by saying that the company provides the Russian population with essential goods and also cares for its employees in Russia. Nestle employs more than 7,000 people in Russia [...] In addition, the company not only imports raw materials for basic necessities, but also tries to covertly send technological equipment to Russia to develop its own business," the NACP added.

After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the company announced the suspension of exports and imports to Russia, except for essential goods. Shelves in Russian stores continue to overflow with Nestle products, said the NACP, citing Feb. 2023 media reports.

"This proves that history has taught the Swiss company Nestle nothing. During the Second World War, the company worked on two fronts, supplying its products to the German army's dry rations and at the same time exporting them to the countries of the anti-Hitler coalition," the agency concluded.

