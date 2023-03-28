mar-a-lago

It’s not often that Young Thug and Donald Trump come up in the same sentence. Yet the rapper and the former president have more in common than you might think. Specifically, both men may be in big trouble in Georgia, alongside their associates, as Trump may soon join Thugger in facing organized crime charges in the Peach State.

The post Just Like Young Thug, Trump May Be Facing RICO Charges In Georgia appeared first on Blavity.

CNN reported that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis may be considering pursuing RICO charges against Trump and his associates. Such charges, designed to combat organized crime under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, can hold individuals responsible for crimes that they directly commit and crimes that are committed by others as part of a shared criminal conspiracy.

CNN’s source indicates that Willis is considering using RICO to charge Trump and others connected to the former president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, which was won by Joe Biden and played an important role in Biden winning the presidency. Willis has been submitting evidence and gathering witness testimony in front of grand juries since early March, the latest phase of an investigation that began in 2021. She is expected to make her decisions concerning criminal charges as early as this May.

RICO charges have most notably been used against the mafia, including John Gotti and the Gambino crime family. Members of the Latin Kings street gang have been targeted by RICO. Even police departments can fall under RICO charges for systematic corruption; judges have ruled, for instance, that the LAPD can be sued through the RICO Act. Young Thug and Gunna, the latter of whom reached a plea deal with authorities, are among several hip-hop artists who have been hit with RICO charges in recent years. Charging a former president and his associates with RICO based on an effort to undermine an election would be a new application of the law, but the scope of Trump’s alleged election interference may warrant the treatment of the ex-president and his associates as a criminal conspiracy

If Trump does end up being charged under RICO, it would be just the latest in a growing list of legal troubles he is facing. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating Trump for possible financial crimes related to his ‘hush money” payment of $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who alleges that she had an affair with Trump. The former president could be indicted in that case within the next few weeks, according to various sources. He is also being investigated for his role in instigating the January 6 Capitol Hill insurrection, and he is facing legal scrutiny for taking classified and sensitive documents upon leaving the White House and then refusing to return them to the United States government. These probes could lead to federal charges. Thus, Trump may not only end up making history as a criminally indicted former president, but he could potentially face up to four separate cases based on current investigations.

As Trump continues to campaign for reelection, his potential legal woes will remain on the minds of supporters and critics alike. If Willis charges Trump and his associates based on coordinated criminal activities, the move could have a huge impact on the 2024 election and represent a big step towards holding public officials accountable for their actions.