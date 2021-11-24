Justice for Ahmaud Arbery: The jury issues a wise verdict

It was as though some master teacher delivered Wednesday’s guilty verdicts in the trial of three men for killing Ahmaud Arbery, in order to relay a lesson to an America accustomed to reflexively jumping to wrongheaded political conclusions. Just days after half the nation went apoplectic after a jury reasonably deeming Kyle Rittenhouse’s use of deadly force an act of self-defense, another jury rightly rejected meritless self-defense claims. And just days after some advocates and politicians pronounced America’s legal system incapable of justice in a racially tinged case (even though both Rittenhouse and his victims were white), the same system convicted three white men of killing a Black man.

Revise some of those too-hasty pronouncements now, perhaps?

Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan had been charged with murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and attempt to falsely imprison for having chased and violently confronted Arbery as he ran down the street. The nearly-all-white jury saw through the defense’s offensive claims that Arbery presented some deadly threat to the three, deeming their exercise of vigilante justice what it was: murder, pure and simple.

There is but one conclusion from the Rittenhouse verdict that, it seems, applies in the case of Arbery’s murder: The presence of deadly weapons in the hands of a ginned-up citizenry leads to very bad outcomes. Rittenhouse, though acquitted, was morally guilty of bringing a loaded, high-powered rifle into a tinderbox. So too, Arbery’s killers likely never would have taken his life if not for the gun that made it so terribly easy to do so.

Last, to those who insist that there’s no such thing as unconscious bias, who say that racism always announces itself in the most obvious terms, the Arbery verdict is a pointed reminder: Being Black in America carries with it inherent risks. When McMichael called 911 to report something threatening, these are the first words he used: “I’m out here at Satilla Shores. There’s a Black male running down the street.”