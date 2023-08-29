Justice Amy Coney Barrett arranged for someone to sing songs from 'Hamilton' at Ketanji Brown Jackson's welcome party

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett said she threw a welcome party for Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Barrett told a judicial conference that she arranged for someone to sing "Hamilton" tunes at the bash, CNN reported.

Jackson made history last year when she became the first Black woman Supreme Court justice.

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett revealed this week that she threw a welcome party for the court's newest member, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, and arranged for someone to sing songs from the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton" at the bash, according to a report.

In June 2022, Jackson made history when she became the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court following her nomination by President Joe Biden and her Senate confirmation process.

Barrett told a judicial conference in Wisconsin on Monday that in keeping in line with traditions on the high court, she organized a party for Jackson, who replaced Barrett as the most junior member of the court, CNN reported.

In addition to getting a singer to belt out "Hamilton" show tunes, Barrett said she researched Jackson's favorite food to have at the party that was attended by the other justices on the conservative-majority court, according to CNN.

Barrett also described the personal relationships between the justices "warm," regardless of ideological divides that exist between the members.

"There's an effort to accommodate one another," she said during the talk.

During the conference, Barrett — who succeeded the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, cementing a 6-3 conservative majority — told attendees that she welcomed "public scrutiny" of the court, the Associated Press reported.

"Justices and all judges are public figures and public criticism comes with the job," Barrett said, explaining that she was "still kind of new at this."

"But I've been at it for a couple of years now and I've acquired a thick skin, and I think that's what public figures have to do; I think that's what all judges have to do," she added.

Barrett served on the US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit from 2017 until 2020, when she was nominated to the high court by then-President Donald Trump in September 2020 and confirmed by the Senate the next month, just days before the 2020 presidential election.

Since Barrett's elevation to the high court, the Supreme Court has been rocked by high-profile ethics issues involving members of the court, which was not specfically brought up during the talk.

In April, Justice Clarence Thomas faced criticism after ProPublica published a bombshell report that detailed how he had taken luxury vacations funded by billionaire megadonor Harlan Crow for more than 20 years without disclosing the excursions. Thomas, in response, said at the time that he was advised that it wasn't necessary to report "this sort of personal hospitality."

And earlier this month, a group of Senate Democrats said that Justice Samuel Alito violated the court's ethics guidelines by publicly voicing his opposition to bill that would institute a formal code of conduct on the court.

