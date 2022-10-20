Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected a bid to block Biden's student-loan forgiveness program

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett. AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Justice Barrett dismissed a bid to block Biden's student-loan forgiveness program.

A taxpayers group in Wisconsin filed the emergency request at the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Biden's plan aims to cancel up to $20,000 for millions of borrowers.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday dismissed a legal challenge to block President Joe Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan.

The decision came a day after the Brown County Taxpayers Association in Wisconsin filed an emergency request at the Supreme Court, claiming that Biden's student-debt cancelation program should be halted because the president exceeded his constitutional power by enacting the relief without Congress' approval.

Barrett, who handles emergency requests out of Wisconsin, rejected the group's bid. She did not provide an explanation nor refer the matter to the full nine-member court.

The request was widely considered a long-shot given that lower courts had already dismissed the group's challenges to Biden's program, ruling that they lacked legal standing. As the appeals process was still playing out, the taxpayers group escalated its bid to the Supreme Court, which ultimately failed.

The Supreme Court's rejection delivers a win for the Biden administration, which is set to cancel $10,000 for federal borrowers earning less than $125,000 and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients earning less than $125,000.

Biden on Monday announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for relief through the online form that takes minutes to fill out, requiring basic information like a borrower's email address and Social Security number.

Read the original article on Business Insider