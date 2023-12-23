Justice for Andre Thorne? 2 men charged in murder of 20-year-old Bradley Beach resident

Andre Thorne of Bradley Beach was murdered in February 2016.

FREEHOLD – Two suspects have been charged in the 2016 murder of a 20-year-old Bradley Beach man, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Friday night.

Almost eight years have passed since Andre Thorne was gunned down, found shot in the chest while sitting in a car in Neptune.

Quashon J. McDuffie, 30, of Long Branch and Knaliek Joshua, 31, of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree felony murder, first-degree armed robbery, second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Joshua has also been charged with being a certain person not allowed to possess a weapon, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Neptune Police responded to the scene about 8:18 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2016, to the 1300 block of 7th Avenue in Neptune for a report of a shooting.

Officers found Thorne in the driver’s seat of a 2002 red Dodge Neon, where he had suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest. Thorne was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune where he died from his injuries.

Investigators determined that at the time of the shooting, Thorne had been sitting in the car with two other people.

A joint investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Neptune Township Police Department has since concluded the involvement of McDuffie and Joshua in the homicide, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Keith Finkelstein of the Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 431-7160, ext. 3019; or Neptune Police Detective Carrie Bartlett at (732) 988-8000.

Anyone who has information but wishes to remain anonymous can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling the confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400 or by going to the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.

