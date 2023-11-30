Justice announces Dec. 13 opening date for King Coal HIghway in Bluefield

Nov. 30—The King Coal Highway in Bluefield will open to traffic on Dec. 13, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday.

Justice said he will be in Bluefield on that day at 4 p.m. to cut the ribbon and to open up the new interstate corridor to motorists.

"Wednesday on December 13 we are going to cut the ribbon," Justice, speaking during his virtual administration briefing, said. "Cut the ribbon on a highway that ties in with a major road project in Bluefield, W.Va."

Once the roadway is opened to traffic, Justice said Bluefield will no longer have a bridge to nowhere.

"There was a bridge built over there decades ago," Justice said, referring to the Christine Elmore West Bridge located high above Stoney Ridge. "It was called the bridge to nowhere. Forever. Forever and a day. But on Dec. 13 at 4 p.m. in Bluefield we are going to tie in a bridge that is no longer to nowhere on the King Coal Highway."

The governor's office says the event will be livestreamed for the public online through the governor's various social media accounts.

Motorists traveling along Airport Road and John Nash Boulevard have likely noticed in recent days that work on the King Coal Highway project looks essentially finished.

Once the ribbon is cut on Dec. 13, traffic for the first time will be able to connect with the K.A. Ammar Interchange at John Nash Boulevard, a project that was completed in 2003. From there traffic will travel across the Christine West Bridge, which was completed in 2008. Then traffic will travel across the new interstate bridge above Kee Dam before connecting with the new Airport Road interchange.

Area residents started calling the bridge above Stoney Ridge the "bridge to nowhere" because after its completion in 2008, work on the King Coal Highway project in Bluefield was stalled for nearly a decade. Work finally resumed in 2018 through Justice's Roads to Prosperity Program, which awarded a $68 million contract for the Airport Road stretch of the new interstate corridor.

Kanawha Stone Company Inc. was awarded the contract in October 2018 for the three-mile project.

The King Coal Highway is West Virginia's local corridor of the future Interstate 73/74/75 routing.

Once completed the King Coal Highway will extend 95 miles through Mercer, McDowell, Mingo, Wyoming and Wayne counties. It will connect U.S. 119 near Williamson to Interstate 77 in Bluefield, and is intended to open up the Mountain State's coalfields to economic development and connect the region with markets to the north and south.

The final Interstate 73/74/75 routing is supposed to run from Detroit, Mich., to Myrtle Beach, S.C., opening up a large swath of southern West Virginia to interstate access.

Design work is already underway, and right-of-way acquisitions are expected to begin soon, on the next section of the King Coal Highway in Mercer County that will take the interstate corridor from Airport Road toward the mountaintop ridges of Littlesburg Road.

According to West Virginia Department of Highways District 10 Engineer Ryland Musick, the Department of Transportation is looking at a 2025 timeline for the start of construction on the Littlesburg Road section of the King Coal Highway.

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens