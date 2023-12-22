Justice announces funding for regional project in Mercer County

Dec. 22—Gov. Jim Justice announced a $3.6 million grant Thursday for the development of a regional sewer collection and treatment system in western Mercer County.

Speaking during his weekly virtual administration briefing, Justice said the Economic Enhancement Grant is coming from the West Virginia Water Development Authority and will be used by the Mercer County Public Service District to build the regional sewer and treatment system.

Justice said the total project cost is $14,436,500. So additional funding will still be needed to complete the four-phase project.

In all, Justice said more than $26 million in grants are being awarded by the Water Development Authority for different projects across the state.

The West Virginia Water Development Authority manages the Economic Enhancement Grant Fund, which provides matching grants to municipalities for upgrading infrastructure such as water, sewer, economic development, commerce and tourism projects.

Mercer County Commission President Bill Archer said the funding award will be used for a four-phase Public Service District project that will serve the Matoaka to Lashmeet to Lake Bottom area.

"It is an area that was all coal mining," Archer said of the history of the area that will be served by the infrastructure upgrade. "It starts there at Matoaka and goes through Lashmeet. The intention is to go down to Lake Bottom."

Mike Kennett, chairman of the Mercer County PSD, said the regional system is envisioned as a four-phase project that will ultimately serve as many as 2,100 people.

Kennett said the Public Service District was created several years ago by the county commission to help get water and sewer to communities in the county that are still in need. Around the same time, the town of Mataoka voted to dissolve its municipality and became an unincorporated community.

Kennett said work later began on a project to install new sewer lines in Matoaka. As part of an agreement with the Department of Environmental Protection, the PSD also agreed to pursue a regional sewer project that would encompass communities from Lake Bottom, Kegley and Spanishburg back toward Matoaka and Lashmeet.

"People won't move in unless they have quality water and sewer," Kennett said.

Most in the area are currently served by private septic systems.

The new sewer collection and treatment system plant will be constructed in the Lake Bottom area.

In other news from Justice's administration briefing, House Judiciary Chairman Moore Capito announced he would be leaving that position to focus on his bid for the Republican nomination for governor of West Virginia. Justice, the current governor, can't serve a third term. Justice is instead seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate to succeed incumbent Democrat Joe Manchin, who isn't seeing re-election to the U.S. Senate.

Retired Major General James Hoyer also spoke during the administration briefing, announcing that cases of the seasonal flu, along with COVID-19 and RSV cases are all increasing in West Virginia.

"As many of you are aware there is an uptick in West Virginia and nationally in COVID, flu and RSV cases," Hoyer said, adding that the state also has seen an increase in hospitalizations as a result of the viruses.

Hoyer encouraged residents of West Virginia to stay up to date on all of their vaccinations, including for the seasonal flu and COVID-19.

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens