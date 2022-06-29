Justice Breyer announces retirement from the Supreme Court, effective Thursday

Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Stephen Breyer has announced his retirement after the court issues its final set of rulings for this term, effective tomorrow in a letter to President Joe Biden.

"The Court has announced that tomorrow, beginning at 10 a.m., it will hand down all remaining opinions ready during this Term," wrote Breyer. "Accordingly, my retirement from active service . . . will be effective on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at noon."

His retirement comes after nearly 28 years of serving on the court and a recent series of historic rulings by the high court.

Breyer is one of three justices of the court's liberal wing, who most notably dissented in an decision last week that overturned the constitutional right to an abortion in Roe v. Wade.

Along with Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Justice Elena Kagan, the three wrote in their dissent that "With sorrow—for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection—we dissent."

Breyer's retirement does not shift the balance of the court's 6-3 conservative majority. But his retirement does pave the way for Ketanji Brown Jackson to fill his seat, making history to become the court's first Black woman to serve as a Supreme Court Justice.

"It has been my great honor to participate as a judge in the effort to maintain our Constitution and the rule of law," wrote Breyer.

President Joe Biden and confirmed Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on April 8, 2022.

