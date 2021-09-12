Justice Breyer Brushes Off Retirement Demands, But Says He Doesn’t ‘Intend to Die on the Court’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Caroline Downey
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer brushed off progressives’ demands that he retire to make room for a new nominee while the Democratic Party still holds power in the White House and Senate.

During an appearance on Fox News Sunday, the 83-year-old justice said, “I didn’t retire because I had decided on balance I wouldn’t retire,” although he did not specify what he would do in the future.

Breyer, who is liberal, sympathized with the argument that sitting justices would not want to see replacements of opposing judicial philosophy later reverse or erode their rulings, referring to the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s statement that he doesn’t want a successor who undoes “everything I’ve tried to do.”

However, Breyer suggested that “many factors” will play into his decision on how long to stay, including politics but also “institutional considerations.” While he confirmed that he doesn’t “intend to die on the Court,” he didn’t provide a timeline for retirement, which many Democrats are eager to know.

“I can’t say I take anything perfectly into account, but in my own mind I think about those things,” Breyer said.

Fearing a Republican sweep of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections, Democrats want to capitalize on President Biden’s ability to nominate a younger liberal justice to a lifetime appointment who could be confirmed by the slim Democratic majority in the Senate.

A number of progressive lawmakers, including Representatives Mondaire Jones (D, N.Y.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D, N.Y.), have urged Breyer to take partisan calculations into consideration and give up the seat before Republicans can thwart their efforts.

While he acknowledged that their concerns are somewhat compelling, Breyer didn’t sound too ready to heed them on Sunday.

“Well I think that they are entitled to their opinion. I think they — and not only they understand the political world much better than I, they understand it pretty well, and there we are, what else do you want me to say?” he noted.

Breyer recently warned Democrats against the temptations of Court-packing, through which additional seats would be added to the Supreme Court to reshape its partisan balance. He announced his opposition to the idea in April.

“What goes around comes around. And if the Democrats can do it, the Republicans can do it,” he told NPR in an interview.

More from National Review

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Canada's Trudeau , after gravel throwing, condemns rhetoric of right-wing leader

    Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday, who was pelted with gravel at a rally last week, said the leader of the right-wing People's Party of Canada (PPC) was using irresponsible rhetoric. The 49-year-old Trudeau was campaigning in London, Ontario, last week ahead of the Sept 20 national election when he was hit by gravel on his way back to his campaign bus. Police charged https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/london/shane-marshall-people-s-party-gravel-trudeau-1.6172690 former PPC member Shane Marshall with assault with a weapon on Saturday, alleging Marshall tossed the stones.

  • Only 5 of 100 Top Districts Planned Robust Remote Learning for Quarantined Kids

    This the first in a series of weekly analyses of COVID-19 policies in 100 large and high-profile school systems, produced by the Center on Reinventing Public Education at the University of Washington, Bothell. President Joe Biden’s push for more employers to require vaccines is likely to accelerate an already-growing trend in schools. In the past […]

  • Thousands protest new Turkish vaccine and test rules

    "This pandemic is just going on with even more restrictions on our freedoms and there's no end to it," said Erdem Boz, 40, a software developer. Some 64% of Turks have received two vaccine shots under a national programme that has administered more than 100 million jabs. Still, about 23,000 new cases emerge daily, prompting the health minister, Fahrettin Koca, to warn this month of "a pandemic of the unvaccinated".

  • 60 Percent of Virus Experts Wouldn't Do These 6 Things Right Now, Data Shows

    The summer of 2021 wasn't exactly what many of us hoped it would be. Weeks of climbing vaccination rates and declining COVID cases in the spring had many of envisioning a summer of increased freedoms like eating in restaurants, traveling without worry, and gathering with friends and family for long overdue milestone celebrations. But soon, those statistics turned in the opposite directions as the Delta variant took hold; instead, it was case numbers that started climbing and vaccination rates sl

  • WSJ Opinion: The Tense Politics of a Texas Abortion Law

    Journal Editorial Report: Both the left and right want to politicize the courts. Image: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

  • White House says Biden, Xi discussed origins of COVID probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden discussed the investigation into the origins of COVID-19 during a call on Thursday with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, according to the White House. "They did discuss a range of trans-national issues including COVID-19, and understanding its origins is of course a primary concern for this administration," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday. Biden vowed last month to press China for answers over the origins of a pandemic that has now killed https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps 4.8 million people worldwide.

  • 4 Investing Strategies to Navigate the Stock Market in 2021

    There are ways to stay invested for the long term even if you're nervous about what the market will do in the near future.

  • Social Security Benefits Might Get Cut Early — What Does It Mean for You?

    Last week's news that Social Security benefits could be slashed sooner than expected set off alarm bells for Americans whose retirement plans have already been disrupted by COVID-19. But financial...

  • Newsom Calls for 'Unprecedented' Voter Turnout as Polls Show His Lead Widening

    With under a hundred hours left for California voters to turn in their ballots in the governor's recall election, a new UC Berkeley poll shows Gov. Gavin Newsom likely to keep his job. Maria Cid Medina reports. (9-10-21)

  • Education Department launches investigation into Florida's mask mandate ban

    The Education Department announced Friday that it is investigating Florida over its ban on mask mandates.Why it matters: The investigation, which said the ban could discriminate against students with disabilities or underlying medical conditions, is the latest development in both the legal back-and-forth over masks in Florida schools and between the Biden administration and GOP-led states over mask mandates. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscr

  • Democrats haggling to get immigration changes into spending bill

    Democrats are pushing to include the legalization of eight million undocumented immigrants as part of the $3.5 trillion tax and spending bill.

  • Suspects arrested after shooting in Illinois leaves 7 wounded; victim crashed car into train, police say

    Three shooting suspects caught by Illinois police early Friday after wounding 7, including a victim who crashed into a commuter train.

  • George W. Bush warns of danger from domestic terrorists on 9/11 anniversary

    SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (Reuters) -On the 20th anniversary of the deadliest attack on U.S. soil, George W. Bush, who was president at the time, warned of a new danger coming from within the country. "We have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come, not only across borders, but from violence that gathers within," Bush said on Saturday at the 9/11 memorial site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, during a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. "There is little cultural overlaps between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home ... they are children of the same foul spirit, and it is our continuing duty to confront them."

  • Father stops attempted abduction of 13-year-old daughter

    Way to go, girl dad! Anthony didn't just stop the kidnapping. He made sure the suspect trying to harm his daughter was caught. Now, the suspect is behind bars.

  • Ben Wallace career retrospective

    Look back at the Hall of Fame Career of Ben Wallace, Member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

  • Abimael Guzmán, founder of Peruvian guerrilla group Shining Path, dies at 86

    Abimael Guzmán, the founder of the Peruvian guerrilla group Shining Path that killed tens of thousands in the 1980s and '90s, died Saturday, government officials announced on Twitter. The big picture: Guzmán, who died in prison at 86 years old, was captured in 1992 in Peru's capital, Lima. He was sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of aggravated terrorism and murder. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePeruvian aut

  • Biden to unveil new COVID steps before U.N. meets

    BIDEN: "I'll be announcing additional steps to help the rest of the world later this month."U.S. President Joe Biden will announce new steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 before the U.N. General Assembly meets on Tuesday.That's according to Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, who said on CNN Sunday: "There will be more actions that we continue to work on, especially on the global front." Murthy did not specify what those actions would be. He also defended Biden's efforts to expand the vaccination effort in the United States. BIDEN: "We also know this virus transcends borders."Biden on Thursday said he would require federal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and mandate that large employers either require their workers to be vaccinated or get tested regularly.Biden also said the United States had donated 140 million vaccine doses to more than 90 other countries. BIDEN: "...more than all other countries combined, including Europe, China and Russia combined. That's American leadership on a global stage, and that's just the beginning."The next session of the General Assembly opens Tuesday; the first day of general debate will be the following week.

  • Biden vaccine mandate leaves companies scrambling to figure out how to comply

    President Joe Biden’s new vaccine and testing mandate is expected to affect some 100 million workers, with employers scrambling to figure out how to comply.

  • Exclusive-U.S. could authorize Pfizer COVID-19 shot for kids age 5-11 in October -sources

    (Reuters) -Top U.S. health officials believe that Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine could be authorized for children aged 5-11 years old by the end of October, two sources familiar with the situation said on Friday. The timeline is based on the expectation that Pfizer, which developed the shot with Germany's BioNTech, will have enough data from clinical trials to seek emergency use authorization (EUA) for that age group from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) towards the end of this month, the sources said. They anticipate the FDA could make a decision on whether the shot is safe and effective in younger children within three weeks of the EUA submission.

  • Endorsement: The many reasons to vote no on recalling Gov. Gavin Newsom

    None of the recall candidates would do a better job than Newsom has done. In fact, they would be a whole lot worse.