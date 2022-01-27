Justice Breyer's pending retirement opens door for more diverse court
After months of speculation, Justice Stephen Breyer will be retiring from the court, setting the stage for a landmark nomination from President Biden.
After months of speculation, Justice Stephen Breyer will be retiring from the court, setting the stage for a landmark nomination from President Biden.
In a new filing, New York Attorney General Letitia James claims Trump filed a lawsuit only so he could wriggle his way out of taking a deposition.
The former president's son received a quick reminder about his father.
University of California professor Barbara Walter said she'd have had a vastly different response to Donald Trump supporters' comments just a decade ago.
Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics
The Fox News personalities clashed over a Republican spot questioning the president's ability to lead.
"People decide to have families and become parents, that's something they need to consider when they make that choice," the Wisconsin senator said.
"Democrats need to focus on the struggling working class, not giving more tax breaks to the wealthy," Sanders said. Other Democrats said not so fast.
Janos Kummer/Getty ImagesWith Russian troops steadily massing on the Ukraine border and a looming threat of an invasion that the White House described as “imminent,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson would have you look the other way. During the episode of his Monday show, Carlson pondered: “Why is it disloyal to side with Russia but loyal to side with Ukraine?” Three years earlier, Carlson admitted that he is rooting for Russia in its conflict with Ukraine. He said, in part: “Why do I care… what is
When I was a journalist for The Times (London) in Moscow in December 1992, I saw a print-out of a speech by the then Russian foreign minister, Andrei Kozyrev, warning that if the West continued to attack vital Russian interests and ignore Russian protests, there would one day be a dangerous backlash. As he stated in his speech, his anxiety about Western behavior was rooted in fear that the resulting backlash would destroy liberalism in Russia and Russian co-operation with the West. The point about this history is that the existing crisis with Russia has origins that go far beyond Putin.
Admitted double murderer Donald Grant faces execution at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.
Donald Trump and his allies are bracing for a flurry of legal challenges this year. Here are the big cases to put on your radar.
Melania Trump began 2022 by announcing she'd be auctioning off a hat, along with two other items, for the low, low starting bid of $250,000. Her website, MelaniaTrump.com, allowed the bids only to be made in cryptocurrency. Remember this. This will be important.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. She called the auction the "Head of State" collection. It included the custom-made, wide-brimmed white hat she'd worn to meet F
REUTERSSen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) has become a magnet for political criticism—and a new survey of her favorability in Arizona shows just how much her own state is turning on her.A survey of 1,469 likely voters in Arizona, conducted by the liberal polling shop Data For Progress and shared exclusively with The Daily Beast, found 31 percent of respondents with a “very unfavorable” opinion of Sinema, while 21 percent had a “somewhat unfavorable” opinion of the senator. The survey was conducted from
Carlson has repeatedly sided with Russia over Ukraine. He said Putin was justified in building up troops along the border.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) and state Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) have urged the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to reverse its ruling that Paxton cannot unilaterally prosecute voter fraud.Both Abbott and Patrick issued separate statements on Tuesday criticizing the court for undermining their push for "election integrity," a move that critics have called voter suppression for minorities who tend to vote Democratic,...
Unlike other NATO members, Germany has declined to send weapons to Ukraine, renewing scrutiny of its motives.
Lt-Col Damiba took power in Burkina Faso just three weeks after his 41st birthday - what else do we know?
China on Wednesday expressed “serious concerns and dissatisfaction” with the United States over reports of an internal State Department request to allow the departure of diplomats and their families from China amid tightening anti-pandemic measures. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China’s anti-virus regulations were in line with international treaties governing the treatment of diplomatic personnel and that the nation was “undoubtedly the safest country in the world at the moment.” China has pursued a strict “zero tolerance” policy toward outbreaks, including lockdowns of millions of people, travel bans, compulsory masking, mass testing and health surveillance by smartphone apps.
Russia would face massive economic consequences if it launched any kind of military intervention in Ukraine, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday. Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine but denies planning to attack its neighbour. It is seeking sweeping security guarantees from NATO including a pledge that Ukraine will never be allowed to join the alliance.
From our perspective, Ukraine should not and cannot be our problem to solve. It is not our place to defend them in a struggle with Russia.