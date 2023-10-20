Justice celebrates Trump endorsement in U.S. Senate race

Oct. 20—Republican Jim Justice celebrated Thursday the endorsement of former President Donald Trump in West Virginia's high-profile 2024 U.S. Senate race while also predicting that his primary challenger, Alex Mooney, will "drop out" of the race.

Justice was asked about Trump's endorsement during the governor's virtual administration briefing. Justice said he didn't take Trump's endorsement for granted, but that he anticipated for "a good while" that it was coming.

The endorsement from Trump — something that both Justice and Mooney were seeking — comes at a time when Justice is already ahead in the polls for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination to challenge incumbent Democrat Joe Manchin in 2024.

"I think the world of the Trump family," Justice said. "I always had. I think he did a whale of a job as president. I think if we had him right now we wouldn't be in all of these disputes all over the world."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Justice then said he anticipated that Mooney, an incumbent member of the U.S. House of Representatives, will drop out of the race for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Manchin.

"It's certainly an honor to be significantly ahead of Alex Mooney," Justice said. "From the standpoint of where Alex Mooney goes now, I think he will drop out of the race. I don't know exactly what he will do."

In his endorsement of Justice, Trump said he "loved" West Virginia and "Big Jim Justice."

"Big Jim Justice, the Governor of the Great State of West Virginia (I LOVE WEST VIRGINIA!), is BIG in every way, but especially in his wonderful HEART!," Trump said in his social media endorsement post. "Strong on the Border, our Great Military & Vets, CLEAN COAL & Energy Dominance, the Economy, Stopping Inflation, & Protecting our 2nd Amendment, Big Jim will be a Great UNITED STATES SENATOR, and has my Complete & Total Endorsement. HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!!!"

Justice said Trump, and his entire family, have been "treasured friends for a long time."

"Donald Trump cares about us," Justice said. "He doesn't need to do this. This is an absolute crying shame how people beat on him non stop."

Justice said he too receives a level of criticism, but nothing like the attacks the former president receives.

"Donald Trump cares for us," Justice said. "He genuinely cares for us. We should always remember that."

The Mooney campaign didn't immediately release any statements Thursday regarding Trump's endorsement of Justice.

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens