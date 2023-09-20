Justice Central sees increase in viewers after adding 3 new court shows

The network is up a staggering 46% in adult viewers as a result of the series premieres of “Mathis Court with Judge Mathis,” “Justice for the People with Judge Milian,” and “Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K. Williams.”

Justice Central has benefited from the addition of three new court programs.

Byron Allen, founder, chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group, previously praised judges Greg Mathis, Marilyn Milian, and Eboni K. Williams for being exceptional, endearing, and legendary television hosts. He also voiced his optimism for the future success of the brand-new court series.

Eboni K. Williams, host of AMG court series, “Equal Justice with Eboni K. Williams. (Photo provided by Allen Media Group)

“I’m grateful to our viewers that Mathis Court has gotten off to a great start,” Judge Mathis said. “It is with great pride that I have my son serving as a deputized court officer. Making history as the first Father and Son duo on television. Hats off to Byron Allen for his visionary work.”

Justice Central is America’s sole 24-hour cable network exclusively airing court shows. E-Poll Market Research reports that viewers rank the station as having the most significant appeal of any cable network.

The channel’s lineup includes “America’s Court with Judge Ross,” “Justice for All with Judge Cristina Perez,” “Supreme Justice with Judge Karen,” “Justice with Judge Mablean,” “The Verdict with Judge Hatchett,” and “We The People with Judge Lauren Lake.”

In addition to her Justice Central slot, Williams hosts “TheGrio News with Eboni K. Williams” daily starting at 6 p.m./5 p.m. Central on TheGrio Cable Network.

“The incredible success of our new show (‘Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K. Williams’) speaks to the winning combination of a reliable format paired with a brand new perspective and fresh energy,” said Williams. I’m so grateful to Byron Allen and the AMG team for the opportunity to give my unique take on the original form of reality TV, daytime court television.”

