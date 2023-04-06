Justice Clarence Thomas accepted lavish gifts from GOP donor for two decades, reports say
Justice Clarence Thomas reportedly accepted gifts from GOP megadonor Harlan Crow, including trips on a superyacht and to a private resort in New York.
Justice Clarence Thomas reportedly accepted gifts from GOP megadonor Harlan Crow, including trips on a superyacht and to a private resort in New York.
Harlan Crow has spent thousands of dollars on Republicans over the years. But he's also given to a handful of moderate Democrats.
In new series, a parking lot incident sets off a grudge match between Steven Yeun and Ali Wong that mimics our dark national mood.
Democrats are voicing outrage following a report that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas accepted luxury trips for more than two decades from a Republican mega-donor without disclosing them. ProPublica reported on Thursday that Harlan Crow, a Dallas-based real estate developer who has donated millions to conservative causes, paid for Thomas to join various vacations, including…
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hosted Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California on Wednesday, becoming the most senior U.S. figure to meet a Taiwanese leader on U.S. soil in decades and stressed the need to accelerate arms deliveries to Taiwan in the face of rising threats from China. McCarthy - the third highest ranking official in the U.S. leadership hierarchy - and other Republican and Democratic lawmakers met Tsai at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California despite threats of retaliation from China, which claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own.
The White House is opening a new line of attack on Republicans by arguing that threatening firearm-control agencies would help arm Mexican drug cartels.
“Smart move, but this has to go for all celebrities, right?” Boosie inquired.
Newly published security research suggests that a certain brand of smart home devices have software vulnerabilities that could allow a savvy hacker to hijack them completely.
Good things do sometimes happen. On Tuesday, Milwaukee trial court Judge Janet Protasiewicz won a crucial race to become the next justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, giving liberals the majority for the first time in 15 years. Her win opens the door for that court to reverse the state’s 1849 abortion ban; after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, clinics halted care because of that 19th-century law.
Two U.S. senators proposing to give the Biden administration new powers to ban Chinese-owned short video app TikTok on Thursday rejected criticism arguing it is the best way to address security concerns about a broad range of foreign-owned apps. Senators Mark Warner, a Democrat and John Thune, a Republican, last month proposed the Restrict Act that would grant the Commerce Department new authority to review, block, and address a range of transactions involving foreign information and communications technology that pose national security risks. "Our bill is designed to modernize the president’s international economic authorities for the digital era, put significant guardrails on presidential authority, give Congress the authority to overturn certain decisions made by the president, and establish a risk-based process to deal with foreign-adversary technology," Warner and Thune said in a Wall Street Journal essay.
Former President Donald Trump was indicted by a grand jury Thursday – the first time an ex-president has been charged criminally. Here's what we know.
Now's your chance to grab a popular 24-inch smart TV for $100 (nearly 50% off) and fan-favorite New Balance sneakers for 40% off.
The Chinatown Merchants Association in San Francisco is calling on donations to replace the iconic red lanterns that were destroyed during the recent storms. The red lanterns, which were put up by the association over a decade ago, have become a symbol of Chinatown that has drawn many tourists. In partnership with the nonprofit BeChinatown, the Chinatown Merchants Association launched a GoFundMe page in hopes of getting new lanterns to set up before the summer.
The private recordings reportedly include video of a child getting hit by a car and images from the set of a James Bond film.
Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), the top lawmaker on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said the panel would act on allegations that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas accepted lavish gifts from a billionaire Republican donor over a period of decades. For years, Thomas took luxury trips and outings on yachts and private jets owned by Dallas businessman…
This rumor is just a rumor, the pair's respective reps confirm.
Live updates from the Masters 2023 first round at Augusta National. Follow Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and rest of the field tee off.
Gwyneth Paltrow's ski accident trial may have ended last week, but Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma was caught trolling the star on Twitter. And he paid the price.
As a culinary judge, I think the best things to make in your air fryer include crispy tofu, Brussels sprouts, puff-pastry treats, and chicken.
Many supporters of Donald Trump believe this indictment will help his bid for the White House in 2024
U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and George Santos joined the crowds gathered outside the New York courthouse where former President Donald Trump was expected to appear for his arraignment on Tuesday. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images