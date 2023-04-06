Justice Clarence Thomas accepted lavish gifts from GOP donor for two decades, reports say

Reuters

Two U.S. senators proposing to give the Biden administration new powers to ban Chinese-owned short video app TikTok on Thursday rejected criticism arguing it is the best way to address security concerns about a broad range of foreign-owned apps. Senators Mark Warner, a Democrat and John Thune, a Republican, last month proposed the Restrict Act that would grant the Commerce Department new authority to review, block, and address a range of transactions involving foreign information and communications technology that pose national security risks. "Our bill is designed to modernize the president’s international economic authorities for the digital era, put significant guardrails on presidential authority, give Congress the authority to overturn certain decisions made by the president, and establish a risk-based process to deal with foreign-adversary technology," Warner and Thune said in a Wall Street Journal essay.