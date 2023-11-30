Justice Conley surprised, recognized

Nov. 30—GREENUP — Bob Conley thought he was going to a Christmas luncheon at the Greenup County Courthouse Annex.

"You guys can keep a secret very well," said the 7th Supreme Court District Justice as he addressed a crowd of dozens that spilled over to the jury box of the circuit courtroom on Thursday.

Circuit Judge Brian McCloud, District Judge Paul Craft, attorney Bruce Leslie and Judge-Executive Bobby Hall all spoke as they recognized Conley for his years of judicial service.

A portrait of Conley stood in front of the judge's bench.

"I just wonder where you're going to hang this big, ugly thing," Conley joked.

Hall proclaimed Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, Bob Conley Day, and presented the justice with the "first-ever Gold Key to the County."

Conley served as district judge and then circuit judge prior to his ascension to the Kentucky Supreme Court. The 7th District represents 32 of the commonwealth's 120 counties.

McCloud and Craft both said Conley is always accessible and helpful.

"He's helped me many times in many ways," Craft said. "What a great resource we have. We're blessed to have someone from northeastern Kentucky (in Conley's position)."

"It's a daunting job," Leslie said of Conley being one of the state's seven justices.

"Having a trial judge on the Supreme Court, I think that's important," McCloud said. "... When you see Bob at judicial events, he's very well-respected and well-received. He's a great ambassador for our bar and our area. We're proud of you."

Conley was elected in November 2020 and began serving in January 2021. His term concludes in January 2029.

"Thank you all so much," Conley said, thanking family, friends and colleagues prior to an actual lunch that everyone enjoyed. "I did not get elected by myself. I've had so many good people working for me. They went above and beyond. ... It's great to see everybody here. Thank you all for supporting me."

