Justice declines prosecution of ex-FBI Dir. James Comey for leaked Trump memos, found he violated policy

WASHINGTON – Former FBI Director James Comey violated bureau policy by disclosing the contents of confidential memos detailing his interactions with President Donald Trump, but the Justice Department has declined to file charges in the case, according to an internal review by Justice's inspector general.

In sharply-worded rebuke, the inspector general concluded that Comey, who was abruptly fired two years ago, broke with bureau rules by both authorizing the disclosure of the memos and by failing to notify the FBI that he had stored some of them at a home safe. Yet prosecutors found no reason to bring criminal charges.

"We found no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the memos to members of the media," the 83-page report found, adding that the former director's actions nonetheless "violated department and FBI policies and his FBI employment agreement."

Within minutes of the report's release, Comey took to Twitter, asserting that the report had absolved him of any wrongdoing.

"I don't need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a 'sorry we lied about you' would be nice," the former director said.

"And to all those who've spent two years talking about me 'going to jail' or being a 'liar and a leaker' ask yourselves why you still trust people who gave you bad information for so long, including the president," he said.

Trump and Republican allies in Congress have been Comey's primary adversary since the memos' contents were made public, with the president repeatedly referring to him as "a liar" and calling for his prosecution.

Comey had memorialized his contacts with the president in seven memos, including a Jan. 27, 2017, dinner in which Trump requested that the FBI chief then-overseeing the Russia inquiry pledge his loyalty to Trump.

“I need loyalty, I expect loyalty,'' Trump allegedly told the director, according to Comey's written notes of the meeting.

In another Feb. 14, 2017, meeting documented by the director, the president allegedly asked Comey to shutdown the FBI's then-pending inquiry into Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Flynn ultimately pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Following his firing, Comey told a Senate committee that he authorized the release of some the memos' most explosive contents by asking an associate to provide the information to the New York Times. Comey told lawmakers that he had hoped the disclosure would prompt the appointment of a special counsel to oversee the Russia inquiry.

In interviews with Justice investigators, Comey justified his action, claiming that it was something he was “uniquely situated to do” as a private citizen and that by speaking up he could “change the game.”

Comey expected his effort would pressure leadership of the Justice Department, which he didn’t trust, according to the report.

He asserted that the memos' contents held “incredible importance to the nation, as a whole” and that he took the action because "I love this country."

Comey said he didn’t notify FBI leadership in advance of sharing the memos' contents, because he didn't want to put his colleagues "in an impossible situation" by asking them to approve his effort.

The former director acknowledged, as he did in testimony before a Senate committee two years ago, enlisting Daniel Richman, a friend and law professor, to pass along the contents of one of the memos to a New York Times reporter, unleashing a political and legal firestorm.