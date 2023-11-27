Justice for Dee rally held Sunday in Adrian, less than one week after Dale Warner's arrest

Kristin Butchart, one of the people in attendance Sunday afternoon Nov. 26, 2023, for a Justice for Dee rally in Adrian, places yard signs on the lawn of the Old Lenawee County Courthouse near downtown Adrian. Dee Warner has been missing from her Franklin Township home in Lenawee County since April 25, 2021.

ADRIAN — Snowy and chilly November weather wasn’t enough to hold back a crowd of people from rallying on the steps of the Old Lenawee County Courthouse building in Adrian on Sunday afternoon, continuing the push for “Justice for Dee.”

A short half-hour rally for missing Lenawee County woman Dee Warner — one of several rallies that have taken place since the woman went missing from her Franklin Township home in April 2021 — was scheduled to have been held Sunday even before last week’s development in the case that led to the arrest of Dee’s husband, Dale John Warner, on charges that he murdered his wife and tampered with evidence.

Dale Warner, 58, was arrested by Michigan State Police troopers at his home Nov. 21. He is being held at the Lenawee County Jail and had a bond hearing that was scheduled for Monday. Warner also will appear in court for a probable cause conference set for Wednesday, Nov. 29, and a preliminary examination scheduled for Dec. 6.

Sunday’s rally, which was held during an afternoon snowfall, consisted of Dee’s family members and friends sharing words of encouragement about the case, as well as lauding law enforcement officials for their assistance, especially when it came to the arrest of Dale Warner last week.

The arrest came about 941 days after the Michigan State Police say Dale murdered Dee on or about April 25, 2021, at their home in Franklin Township. That is the last day anyone saw Dee Warner. Some family members went to meet her for breakfast the next day, and she wasn’t home. They reported her missing not long after. Dee’s family said on the night she went missing she was going to tell Dale that she was going to divorce him.

Dee Warner’s body has not been found.

Parker Hardy, Dee’s nephew and one of the speakers at the rally, described the last two-and-a-half years as a “journey,” complete with numerous court hearings, and ups and downs.

“Life as we knew it ended and a new chapter was started without any warning,” he said, describing what the family’s life became like after Dee’s disappearance.

Family members gathered together on Sunday with Dale Warner arrested and lodged in jail, he said.

“While an arrest to some may seem like an ending, to us it's just another chapter and another battle that this strong family and this amazing community must face,” he said. “The battle for justice won’t officially be over until the gavel goes down for the final time.”

Hardy led the crowd in a couple of chants toward the conclusion of the rally, reciting “No bail for Dale,” “Jail for Dale” and “Justice for Dee.”

Family friend Kathryn Adams led a prayer to start the rally, along with a reflection of who Dee Warner was.

“She was one of the strongest women I know; and I know in my heart that she didn’t go down without giving Dale Warner the biggest fight of her life. So now we are going to continue that fight in her honor until we get justice for Dee,” she said.

The rally also featured speaking points from private investigator Billy Little, who was hired by relatives of Dee Warner and who has interviewed more than 100 people in the case; and Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier who in August 2022, requested Dee Warner’s case be turned over to the Michigan State Police after the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office started the investigation.

Bevier, one of the rally’s final speakers, told Warner’s family he and the sheriff’s department are there for their needs, and that he understands the frustrations in the case for many people.

“I will always be here,” he said. “I will always be here for you, and I will always be here for the family.”

Michael McFarland, attorney ad litem for Dee Warner, said he represents to the court what he believes is in the best interests of Dee, “which is justice for her,” he said.

Dee’s children, along with her brother Gregg Hardy, have painted a picture of Dee as being a loving, caring and ambitious person, McFarland said. There is a lot to be done on the civil side of the case, he added, but at this point in time he believes the principle focus of the case will be on the criminal trial.

Gregg Hardy called the process of his sister’s disappearance a long struggle. Those who have been a part of the Justice for Dee campaign have been criticized, he said, but they have been validated with Dale Warner’s arrest. The legal battle most certainly will continue, he said.

“I have no problem with getting a fair trial,” Hardy said. “What I do know, is that we know the truth.”

Dale Warner’s open murder charge allows a jury to decide the degree of murder, should the case go to trial.

Detectives will continue to pursue leads and tips pertaining to the investigation. Anyone with information can contact the state police’s Monroe Post by calling 734-242-3500.

