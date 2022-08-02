'Justice has been delivered': Biden confirms al-Qaeda leader's death in Afghanistan strike
The U.S. attack that killed al-Qaida's Ayman al-Zawahri is the first in Afghanistan since Biden ended the military occupation in the country.
The United States has conducted a drone strike that killed Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan over the weekend. We’ll detail what we know about the operation so far, plus another $550 million in lethal aid for Ukraine, more on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) planned trip to Taiwan, veteran anger over scuttled burn pit exposure…
An Egyptian physician and eye surgeon by training, Ayman al-Zawahiri played a key role in helping Osama Bin Laden oversee the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
After months of monkeypox cases rising across California, Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency to help expand vaccination efforts. The declaration comes after San Francisco announced its own state of emergency last week, and after a top health official said that the state is using the same infrastructure from the COVID-19 pandemic to respond to monkeypox cases. The state is expecting an additional 72,000 doses of vaccine from the federal government. So far, California has distributed more than 25,000 vaccine doses.
State lawmakers return to Capitol
Amid pressure from lawmakers, the White House is weighing a September rollout for its long-delayed National Security Strategy, now being rewritten to emphasize Russia alongside China following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Gemma Garcia could hardly believe the news when she first heard it. The vice president of the United States was about to visit her Little Havana thrift shop in a few hours, a surprise stop on her quick visit to Miami.
Extreme weather events, from droughts to floods, have aggravated global food prices this year, and climate change will only continue to stress crop yields.
A CIA drone strike has killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan, according to five people familiar with the matter.
Israel signalled it would not change policy around its assumed nuclear arsenal on Monday as Washington affirmed a global treaty designed to roll back the spread of such weaponry. The rare, if veiled, remarks by Prime Minister Yair Lapid came as countries party to the 1970 nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) met in New York for a periodic review conference. Israel has not signed the voluntary NPT, which offers access to atomic energy in exchange for the forswearing of nuclear weaponry.
Many migrants who traveled alone to the U.S. seeking asylum have no money or shelter when they're released by ICE ahead of their hearings; non-profits try to help.
