'Justice has been delivered': Biden confirms al-Qaeda leader's death in Afghanistan strike

KCRA - Sacramento Videos

After months of monkeypox cases rising across California, Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency to help expand vaccination efforts. The declaration comes after San Francisco announced its own state of emergency﻿ last week, and after ﻿a top health official said that the state is using the same infrastructure from the COVID-19 pandemic﻿ to respond to monkeypox cases. The state is expecting an additional 72,000 doses of vaccine from the federal government. So far, California has distributed more than 25,000 vaccine doses.﻿﻿