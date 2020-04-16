The Justice Department Achieves a Victory for Religious Liberty

State and municipal governments have the power to protect their citizens from the spread of infectious disease. “There is no pandemic exception, however, to the fundamental liberties the Constitution safeguards.” So wrote the Justice Department’s civil-rights lawyers, intervening on behalf of a local church in its lawsuit against city authorities in Mississippi, who had prohibited communal religious services, even though those services rigorously honored governmental social-distancing guidelines.

Faced with the Justice Department’s opposition, the city of Greenville has backed down. The Temple Baptist Church, which had sued the city, will be permitted to proceed with its drive-in services, convened in the church parking lot over FM radio.

The case is a significant one, given the ongoing tension between (a) governmental restrictions to avoid the spread of COVID-19 and (b) individual liberties vouchsafed by our fundamental law, such as the freedoms to travel, associate with others, and exercise one’s religion. As I’ve noted before, the history of our country teaches that, in times of crisis, the courts tend to give a wide berth to executive police powers. When excesses inevitably occur in enforcing restrictions, resulting lawsuits are usually not decided until the emergency has subsided.

The coronavirus epidemic is proving to be an exception to this pattern.

In part, this is because the virus, though serious and potentially lethal, is very different from terrorist attacks, the outbreak of violent insurrection, and even natural catastrophes such as earthquakes or tsunamis. COVID-19 poses no threat of instantaneous mass casualties. The virus is a slow-motion threat. The vast majority of Americans are not infected, and only a very small percentage of those infected are dying. There is no cause for martial law. The courts are open and functioning. There is a temporary scale-back in judicial operations, but judges are available to hear and rule on emergent constitutional violations.

Moreover, the federal government is now encouraging the courts to act, to defend our liberties. In crises past, involving physical and forcible threats of instantaneous mass casualties, all levels of government have generally unified on the side of security. But here, in the absence of such threats, the Justice Department is taking the position that constitutional liberties do not forfeit their exalted status. Governmental protective actions must reasonably accommodate our freedoms.

Recall that Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec announced last week that Attorney General Bill Barr was monitoring reported instances of draconian enforcement of social-distancing measures against religious institutions. She added, “Expect action from DOJ next week.”

DOJ has followed through.

Mississippi’s COVID-19 protocols acknowledge that religious institutions are “essential” services. They are thus permitted to operate with significant restrictions, as are other essential services, such as restaurants. These restrictions include social-distancing mandates. Seeking to conduct regular services while adhering to the mandates, the Temple Baptist Church organized drive-in services. Those attending, in the church parking lot, had to remain in their cars with the windows rolled up. The cars were parked farther apart than the six-foot social-distancing standard for people outside their cars. The services were then broadcast over a low-power FM radio station. The church does not have a website or the ability to stream services online; and in any event, many church members lack social-media accounts and other online amenities.

Nevertheless, on April 8, the city of Greenville dispatched eight of its uniformed officers to disrupt a service and disperse the church members. In truth, there was no threat or violation of social-distancing protocols until the police arrived. The officers knocked on the car windows, ordering attendees to roll them down. The police spoke with the occupants of the vehicles, demanded driver’s licenses, and wrote citations with $500 fines.

The church thus filed its lawsuit in Mississippi federal district court, claiming violations of the members’ federal constitutional right to free exercise of religion and their right, under the state’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA), to be free of undue burdens on religious practices.