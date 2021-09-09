Justice Department agrees to review Columbus, Ohio, police after fatal shootings

The Department of Justice has agreed to review the practices of the Columbus, Ohio, police department, the city's mayor announced.

Mayor Andrew J. Ginther and City Attorney Zach Klein in April requested a review of the Columbus Division of Police following several police shootings in the city, including the deaths of Andre Hill in December and Ma’Khia Bryant in April.

"This is the first time in our city's history that the DOJ has been invited to review CPD, and for the first time that they've come in under the community-oriented policing services arm," Ginther said at a press conference Thursday.

The mayor said the DOJ's involvement is "not about one particular officer, policy or incident."

"Rather, this is about reforming the entire institution of policing in Columbus," he said. "We look forward to the DOJ's involvement in that continued process."

Elaine Bryant, the chief of police, praised the news saying that it would provide the department an opportunity "to grow, build and improve."

