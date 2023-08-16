Justice Department alleges sexual harassment against landlord, owner of Club One building

The U. S. Department of Justice has filed a discrimination complaint against a landlord of multiple Savannah properties alleging that he sexually harassed female tenants, subjecting them to hostile housing environments and requesting sexual acts in exchange for rental benefits.

Since at least 2008, according to the complaint, Iraj Shambayati owned approximately 70 or more single-family, duplex and condominium rental properties in Chatham County. Shambayati served as the company organizer of Rosewood LLC from at least 2016 until at least September 2020. He also served as the agent for IDHD Properties, which administratively dissolved on Oct. 31, 2022, according to the complaint. Shambayati purchased the building at 301 W. Bay St. that houses Club One in July 2022, according to public records.

Multiple complaints of sexual harassment against landlord

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court of Georgia on Aug. 8, detailed six specific occasions where Shambayati sexually harassed female tenants:

In one alleged incident from 2017, Shambayati allegedly pulled a tenant at 1922 E. 59th St. "close to him and kissed her when she was paying her monthly rent.”

On multiple alleged occasions between 2008 and 2016 at 1511 Rosewood Drive, Shambayati “repeatedly made unwelcome sexual advances to a female tenant," including "touching her, entering her home (or attempting to do so) without her knowledge or consent, and asking her to join him for a drink when she was paying her rent to him in person."

At 2302 Alaska St. in 2017, Shambayati allegedly grabbed the tenant, “kissing her on the mouth multiple times, and offering her a reduction in rent in exchange for sex.”

His conduct “caused female tenants to suffer fear, anxiety, and emotional distress, and interfered with their ability to secure and maintain rental housing for themselves and their families,” the DOJ claims in the complaint.

Building owners also named in complaint

Daniel Shambayati and Akbar Keshavarz, both of whom owned the apartment properties that employed Iraj Shambayati as the property agent, are also named in the complaint. As property owners and Iraj Shambayati’s employers, the DOJ claims Daniel Shambayati and Keshavarz should have known about his misconduct, because Daniel Shambayati had attended a 2015 court hearing in which a female tenant at 10 Marian Court testified that Iraj Shambayati solicited sexual acts and "required her to pay him rent in person so he could make sexual advances, and on multiple occasions invited her to his house against her wishes to have wine.”

The DOJ's complaint stated, “As owner of the housing unit, Daniel Shambayati had the authority to take preventative and corrective action, yet he failed to take any reasonable preventative or corrective measures to prevent or redress Defendant Iraj Shambayati’s conduct.”

The defendants have not yet filed a response.

When reached for comment by phone, Iraj Shambayati said, “You can talk to my attorney, thank you.” When asked for the name of his attorney, he hung up.

