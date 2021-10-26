Justice Department announces 150 arrests from dark web drug crackdown

Nick Niedzwiadek
·2 min read

Federal law enforcement officials announced Tuesday that a wide-ranging, global illicit drug crackdown yielded 150 arrests and the seizure of more than $31.6 million in cash and virtual currencies.

The roughly 10-month initiative — dubbed Operation Dark HunTOR, after the encrypted internet tool — was conducted in partnership with international counterparts and also yielded 234 kilograms of seized drugs. Of those arrested, 65 were in the United States and the rest were in a handful of European countries including Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

“We face new and increasingly dangerous threats as drug traffickers expand into the digital world and use the dark net to sell dangerous drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine,” Anne Milgram, head of the Drug Enforcement Administration, said at a news conference. “We cannot stress enough the danger of these substances.”

Many of the drugs that were confiscated were found to be counterfeit or include other dangerous substances apart from what they were purported to be, such as fentanyl.

“Those purchasing drugs through the dark net often don’t know what they’re getting,” Associate Deputy FBI Director Paul Abate said. “Today we’re taking some of the most dangerous, unregulated drugs off the streets of America.”

The operation included members of the Department of Justice’s Joint Criminal Opioid and Darknet Enforcement team and Europol.

Officials said that Tuesday’s announcement stemmed from prior efforts to clamp down on the sale and distribution of drugs and other illicit items over the dark web, including the shutdown of digital marketplace DarkMarket at the beginning of the year.

Law enforcement added that Mexico and China remain two hubs of activity related to illicit drug manufacturing and trafficking operations.

“No one is beyond the reach of law, even on the dark web,” Europol Deputy Executive Director Jean-Philippe Lecouffe said.

