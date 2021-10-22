Justice Department Announces Fair Lending Initiative
Attorney General Merrick Garland said the DOJ is addressing modern-day redlining practices by making more robust use of fair lending authorities.
The change comes after the Los Angeles Times revealed the little-known practice of unidentified donors routing charitable contributions through accounts that shield their identity.
(Reuters) -A merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture has delivered a potential windfall of $420 million for a former finance executive who has been trying for a decade to reinvent himself as a serial dealmaker. Benessere Capital CEO Patrick Orlando's stake in Digital World Acquisition Corp, the Miami-based blank-check acquisition firm he is leading, was worth $423 million on Thursday after his deal to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group was announced, according to a regulatory filing and Reuters calculations. Orlando invested only $3 million in Digital World, and is set to receive the windfall because the deal entitles him to additional compensation in shares as sponsor of the firm, the filing shows.
“I’ve been places that nobody will ever get to go again. It’s neat to be able to do that and to document it and bring back video and photos of these places.”
Elon Musk is a man on the move, and not just to the outer reaches of the moon. The rocket man has listed his last-known San Francisco Bay Area mansion for $31,990,000. This latest sales announcement is understandable, since last week, the billionaire CEO of Tesla announced he was moving his electric car company’s headquarters from Palo Alto, CA, to Austin, TX.
Human activities — the way we heat our homes, fuel our cars and produce food — all contribute to greenhouse gas emissions, which is part of a process that causes the temperature of the planet to rise.
JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GettyThis is one bar tab Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) may regret not paying.Faced with an onslaught of accusations that he engaged in underage sex trafficking—and bracing for criminal charges—Gaetz allowed his license to practice law in his home state of Florida to lapse this month. On Friday, The Daily Beast revealed that Gaetz had not paid the fees he owes to The Florida Bar, which regulates lawyers there. That mistake prompted the organization to deem him “delinquent” and “not el
"I can't remember exactly what she said. But they got into a back and forth about Jewish space lasers," Rep. Jamie Raskin told the NY Daily News.
Hours before actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer on the New Mexico set of 'Rust,' a half-dozen camera operators walked off the set to protest working conditions.
Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci says he is hoping that the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) merging with an entity called Trump Media & Technology Group will keep Trump from running for president in 2024. The SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is headed for a weekly gain of 1,345%, and shares of Phunware Inc. (PHUN) an advertising startup that has been associated with the Trump in the past, surged over 600% on Friday.
"They got into a back and forth about 'Jewish space lasers,' " Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin told reporters after the altercation — as Greene says she was criticizing the Capitol riot investigation "witch hunt"
Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) squabbled behind closed doors Wednesday, with Manchin using a raised-fist goose egg to tell his colleague he can live without any of President Biden's social spending plan, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The disagreement, recounted to Axios by two senators in the room, underscores how far apart two key members remain as the Democratic Party tries to meet its deadline for reaching an agreement on a budget reconciliation framework by Friday
Laurence Tribe scoffed at the ex-president's arguments for keeping documents relating to the insurrection secret.
Two Chinese men reportedly left a restaurant in California without paying because a group of Chinese American diners sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” during an event. What happened: The incident occurred inside a Chinese restaurant in Los Angeles on Oct. 13, according to World Journal, as translated by Taiwan News. “Chinese people singing the American national anthem is so infuriating, we won't pay this bill," the man allegedly said.
The poll worker who received the prize said he was told he only received the minimum reward as larger ones were reserved for "bigger fish."
A far-right group launched by anti-government activist Ammon Bundy is rapidly expanding nationwide and making inroads into Canada, according to a new report from the Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights. The quick growth happened despite legal problems faced by some prominent People's Rights leaders, and continued even as some of the organization's Facebook groups were removed from the social media platform. The organization has grown by roughly 53% in the past year in large part because of continued anti-public health sentiment, according to the report.
The memo, exclusively obtained by Fox News, provides “key takeaways” from Birx’s committee testimony to Republicans and gives fresh insight into the origins of the virus as well as the US government’s pandemic response.
Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Jan Schakowsky of Illinois introduced legislation Thursday that would create an office to monitor "Islamophobic" U.S. citizens and anti-Muslim bigotry.
An investigation has been launched in a New Orleans suburb after a video captured a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy flinging a 4-foot-8 Black woman […]
Traveling around the world is known to be a difficult affair for holders of African passports due to restrictive visa rules. Now a new global passport index is offering a different take on the ranking of passports. The Global Passport Index, released this week by Global Citizen Solutions, a London-based investment migration consultancy firm, looks beyond visa-free access to offer a ranking that gives a more rounded view of life aspects.
Ohio's new license plates features the Wright Flyer. The only problem: The banner is attached to the wrong end of the plane.