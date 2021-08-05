Justice Department announces probe into possible abuse of homeless people by Phoenix police

(Independent)

The Department of Justice is launching an investigation of the Phoenix Police Department to determine whether or not officers have been using excessive force and abusing people who are homeless.

The investigation was announced on Thursday by Attorney General Merrick Garland. The probe will also examine the city of Phoenix. It is not immediately clear if any specific case of abuse triggered the investigation.

The Associated Press reported that the DoJ will also examine whether or not police have engaged in discriminatory policing and will investigate whether law enforcement officers have retaliated against people for exercising their First Amendment rights.

The probe's focus will be to determine if there are patterns of police misconduct by engaging in a wides-ranging review of the police department.

The investigation will include reviews of police body camera footage as well as training materials and other records. The City of Phoenix reportedly expressed support for the probe.

Read More

Study suggests flu shot linked to less severe Covid cases

They realised they were wrong too late: The anti-vaxxers making the best case for the Covid shot

Beijing warns of countermeasures as Biden administration approves first Taiwan arms sale valued at $750 million