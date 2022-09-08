Justice department appeals special master ruling for Trump documents

Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

The US justice department on Thursday appealed a federal court ruling to grant Donald Trump’s request for a so-called special master to determine which documents seized by the FBI from his Mar-a-Lago resort can be used in the investigation into unauthorized retention of government secrets.

The precise nature of the appeal was not clear from the justice department’s three-page notice – the department has been weighing for days whether to mount a narrow approach to gain small concessions from the judge or to have the entire order overturned by the 11th circuit.

The move to appeal by the Department of Justice comes after US district court judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, made the decision to appoint a special master on Monday, which has been seen as a procedural victory for the former president. The justice department asked the judge to rule on its request by 15 September.

The department also asked the judge to put on hold her directive prohibiting it from using the seized records for investigative purposes while it contests her ruling to a federal appeals court.

Law enforcement officials said they would suffer “irreparable harm” if Cannon’s directive remained in place, noting that uncertainty about the boundaries of the judge’s order had led the intelligence community to temporarily halt a damage assessment of the classified records taken from Mar-a-Lago on 8 August by the FBI.

“Moreover, the government and the public are irreparably injured when a criminal investigation of matters involving risks to national security is enjoined,” the justice department motion stated.

Cannon has said the yet-to-be-named special master will be responsible for reviewing the records from Mar-a-Lago and segregating out those that are potentially protected by attorney-client privilege or executive privilege.

The justice department has been investigating what it says was the unlawful retention of national defense information at Mar-a-Lago as well as efforts to obstruct the probe. It is not clear whether Trump or anyone else will face charges.

The two sides were directed to submit proposed names of a special master by Friday. That role is often filled by a lawyer or former judge.