Justice Department asks federal judge in Florida to make public Mar-a-Lago search warrant

The Justice Department has filed a motion in federal court to unseal the warrant that led to the search of former President Donald Trump’s home on Monday, Attorney General Merrick Garland said, addressing the search for the first time publicly.

“The department filed the motion to make public the warrant and receipt in light of the former president’s public confirmation of the search, the surrounding circumstances and the substantial public interest in this matter,” Garland said.

The attorney general said that Trump’s public acknowledgment of the search Monday night, the surrounding circumstances of the search and “public interest” compelled them to file for public disclosure of the warrant.

“The Department of Justice will speak through its court filings and its work,” the attorney general said. Garland confirmed that he personally approved the warrant.

“Faithful adherence to the rule of law is the bedrock principle of the Justice Department and of our democracy,” Garland said. “Upholding the rule of law means applying the law evenly without fear or favor. Under my watch, that is precisely what the Justice Department is doing.”