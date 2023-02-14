Justice Department brings awareness to teen dating violence

Feb. 13—SAN ANTONIO — February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month and the Justice Department's Office of Violence Against Women will hold an observance event at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The event will be open to the public in a virtual format and will feature remarks from Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta and OVW Director Allison Randall along with presentations by youth leaders from Jewish Women's International, MCSR and other organizations engaged in violence prevention efforts.

Join OVW and its guests at justice.gov/live to take part in this vital initiative and bring awareness to teen dating violence.

If you are experiencing or have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, dating violence, or other forms of related abuse, help is available. Call the Teen Dating Abuse Hotline at 1-866-331-9474; Victim Connect at 1-855-484-2846; or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.