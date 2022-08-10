Justice Department charges alleged Iranian operative in plot to assassinate Bolton

The Justice Department on Wednesday announced charges against an alleged Iranian operative accused of plotting to kill former Trump administration national security adviser John Bolton.

Shahram Poursafi, also known as Mehdi Rezayi, allegedly conspired between October of 2021 and April of this year to kill Bolton according to a criminal complaint released by the Department of Justice.

“I wish to thank the Justice Dept for initiating the criminal proceeding unsealed today; the FBI for its diligence in discovering and tracking the Iranian regime’s criminal threat to American citizens; and the Secret Service for providing protection against Tehran’s efforts,” Bolton said in a statement.

Poursafi has been charged with the use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder for hire and providing and attempting to provide material support to a transnational murder plot.