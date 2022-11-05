Justice Department charges Hesperia man on suspicion of illegally dealing firearms

Department of Justice officials report that a Puleaga Pele, 44, of Hesperia man was arrested on a federal criminal complaint alleging that he acted as an unlicensed dealer of firearms or “ghost guns.”

Puleaga Pele, 44, was arrested at his residence on Friday morning as law enforcement officials executed a search warrant.

Pele, who is charged with one count of unlicensed dealing in firearms, is expected to make his initial court appearance on Monday in U.S. District Court in downtown Los Angeles.

Investigation

According to an affidavit filed with the complaint in July 2022, law enforcement officials searched a San Fernando Valley residence as part of a separate investigation.

While reviewing a digital device of a target of the investigation, law enforcement allegedly discovered communications in which an individual – later identified as Pele – offered to sell the target of the investigation multiple firearms, which appeared to be from an unknown manufacturer and without a serial number.

Law enforcement later traced the firearms to Pele’s Hesperia residence, which was searched Friday morning pursuant to a warrant, the affidavit states.

Hesperia residence searched

Inside Pele’s house and in a Hummer truck in the garage, law enforcement allegedly found a total of 33 firearms, of which 10 were privately manufactured firearms or “ghost guns.”

Also found, were a stolen firearm, a machine gun, thousands of rounds of ammunition, assorted high-capacity magazines and firearm parts.

Pele does not have a federal firearms license for buying or selling firearms, according to the affidavit.

If convicted of this charge, Pele would face a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.

A complaint contains allegations that a defendant has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Los Angeles Police Department are investigating this matter.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jeffrey M. Chemerinsky, Kevin B. Reidy, and Bruce K. Riordan of the Violent and Organized Crime Section are prosecuting this case.

