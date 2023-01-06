Justice Department clears Postal Service to deliver abortion pills even in restrictive states

The U.S. Postal Service may deliver abortion pills even in states that have banned or restricted abortion access, the Department of Justice announced.

The Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel found that federal law allows the mailing of the pills because senders cannot typically know if the recipient will use them illegally, according to a 21-page opinion published this week.

The opinion provides legal protection to the Postal Service and providers who mail the abortion pills mifepristone and misoprostol but does not protect individuals who use the pills to terminate a pregnancy in states where abortion access is banned or restricted.

What to know about medication abortion:

Medication abortion is expected to be the next major sticking point in the ongoing nationwide fight over abortion access.

Even before the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year struck Roe v. Wade, medication abortion accounted for more than half of all abortions nationwide, according to an analysis by the Guttmacher Institute, a research and policy organization that supports abortion rights.

Advocates have increasingly looked to the prescription drugs mifepristone and misoprostol, which can terminate pregnancies when taken in tandem.

Justice Department allows delivery of abortion pills

The Justice Department's opinion hinges on its interpretation of a federal law originally passed in 1873 called the Comstock Act. This law sought to restrict the delivery of contraception and items considered "obscene."

But the opinion notes that mifepristone and misoprostol can be used for reasons other than terminating pregnancies, including managing miscarriages. It also argues that state abortion bans generally include exceptions that would make it difficult for someone sending the pills to know if they would be used in violation of state laws.

Where will you be able to buy the abortion pill? CVS and Walgreens say they plan to sell it

As a result, the department concluded that the sender and postal workers are not violating the Comstock Act by sending or delivering medication abortion pills in states with restrictions on their use.

Postal Service responds to DOJ decision

In a statement to USA TODAY, the Postal Service said it doesn't take a stance on abortion policy but asked for the Justice Department's opinion "to ensure that we are properly fulfilling our universal service mission."

The Postal Service said many packages that may contain prescription drugs are sealed against inspection under federal law. Even if postal workers are aware that a package contains abortion pills, "the Postal Service lacks a sufficient basis to conclude that any particular package is unmailable under the Comstock Act."

Abortion access strengthened by DOJ, FDA, advocates say

The Justice Department's opinion comes on the heels of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration giving some pharmacies the green light to fill prescriptions for mifepristone – a move celebrated by abortion access advocates this week.

The opinion is also the latest attempt by the Justice Department under President Joe Biden's administration to strengthen abortion access since the fall of Roe v. Wade last year.

National reckoning on abortion transformed TV shows in 2022: Report finds more TV abortion plotlines than previous years

For example, the Justice Department in August filed a lawsuit against Idaho, where an abortion law includes criminal penalties for providers performing abortions under any circumstances, including when the pregnant person’s life is at risk. Prosecutors argue this law conflicts with the Emergency Medical Treatment & Labor Act, or EMTALA, a federal law that requires physicians to treat all patients, including pregnant people, in medical emergencies, regardless of state laws around the procedure.

"This opinion is another step forward in expanding and protecting access," NARAL Pro-Choice America President Mini Timmaraju said in a statement. "It is a big deal – and it’s worth celebrating."

