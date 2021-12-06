Justice Department closes Emmett Till lynching investigation without new charges

Emmett Till-Investigation (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Department of Justice has closed its re-investigation of the 1955 lynching of Emmett Till without filing any new charges, according to officials.

Mr Till, a 14-year-old Black boy, was viciously tortured and shot for allegedly whistling and making sexual advances towards a white woman named Carolyn Bryant in Money, Mississippi.

His body was later discovered in the Tallahatchie River, and thousands attended the funeral in his hometown of Chicago. His mother insisted the ceremony be open-casket, and images of Till’s mutilated corpse shocked the nation and underscored the kind of racist violence African-Americans faced in the Jim Crow South.

Authorities re-opened the case three years ago when a historian’s new book seemed to contradict key parts of the original record of what happened in the brutal killing.

More details to come in this breaking news story...