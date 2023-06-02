Justice Department closes Pence documents probe with no charges

Washington — The Justice Department has closed its investigation into former Vice President Mike Pence's handling of classified documents and will not seek charges against him, four people familiar with the matter tell CBS News.

Pence's attorneys were said to have received a letter from the Justice Department informing them of its determination.

Federal investigators had been looking into the former vice president's handling of classified records after documents were discovered at his Indiana home earlier this year. NBC News first reported that Pence won't be charged.

The news comes days before Pence is expected to announce his presidential bid.

This is a developing story.

