Justice Department drops plans for trial over Russian interference in 2016 U.S. election

The Justice Department is abandoning plans for a looming criminal trial focused on claims of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

With jury selection set to begin in just over two weeks, prosecutors asked a federal judge to permanently dismiss the charges special counsel Robert Mueller brought two years ago against two Russian firms linked to a St. Petersburg businessman known as Putin's chef, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The move scuttles a trial that could have drawn the ire of President Donald Trump: a high-profile showcase of U.S. intelligence agencies' evidence that Russian trolls sought to stir up support for him in the 2016 presidential election while fighting against his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Prosecutors cited several reasons for the shift and were clearly defensive that Russia would portray the decision as evidence that U.S. evidence of the alleged Russian tampering is weak.

"There is a substantial federal interest in defending American democratic institutions, exposing those who endeavor to criminally interfere with them, and holding them accountable, which is why this prosecution was properly commenced in the first place," Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers and U.S. Attorney for Washington Timothy Shea wrote.

"In light of the defendant’s conduct, however, its ephemeral presence and immunity to just punishment, the risk of exposure of law enforcement’s tools and techniques, and the post-indictment change in the proof available at trial, the balance of equities has shifted. It is no longer in the best interests of justice or the country’s national security to continue this prosecution," Demers and Shea added.

They said the indictment would remain in place against Prigozhin and 12 other Russian nationals, as well as the company alleged to have coordinated the online rabble-rousing, the Internet Research Agency.

From the outset, supporters of the prosecution — and some of its critics — dubbed it a "name and shame" effort aimed more at seizing the public relations value of an indictment and less at the typical goal of bringing criminals to justice. No trial ever seemed likely unless one of the defendants stumbled into a place where they could be arrested.

However, soon after the indictment was returned in February 2018, Prigozhin sought to call the American prosecutors' bluff without ever exposing himself to the risk of prison. One of his firms, Concord Management & Consulting, hired U.S. lawyers to fight the case. So, the U.S. found itself facing a trial without ever having a human defendant in the dock.

That prospect has been relatively clear for nearly two years, but it took prosecutors until Monday — amid the national panic over coronavirus — to concede that going to the trouble of a trial against a company that has no known presence or funds in the U.S., simply wasn't worth it.

"The government has concluded that further proceedings as to Concord, a Russian company with no presence in the United States and no exposure to meaningful punishment in the event of a conviction, promotes neither the interests of justice nor the nation’s security," prosecutors wrote.

Concord Management and a related catering company were charged in the case with conspiracy against the U.S. for seeking to frustrate the operation of U.S. election, foreign-agent, and visa laws.

The lead attorney for Concord, Eric Dubelier, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich had entered a gag order in the case.