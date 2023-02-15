Justice Department ends Matt Gaetz sex trafficking probe with no charges, attorneys say

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz will not be charged with any crimes as the Justice Department closed its sex trafficking and obstruction of justice investigation into the Northwest Florida congressman, his attorneys say.

Gaetz's attorneys Marc Mukasey and Isabelle Kirshner confirmed to the News Journal in a written statement that the Justice Department had informed them the investigation had been officially closed.

"We have just spoken with the DOJ and have been informed that they have concluded their investigation into Congressman Gaetz and allegations related to sex trafficking and obstruction of justice and they have determined not to bring any charges against him," the statement said.

Gaetz's office also confirmed to the News Journal in an email that the Justice Department informed his attorneys the investigation had been closed.

The Department of Justice did not immediately comment to the USA TODAY Network. The decision was first reported by CNN.

Gaetz, R-Fla., has been under investigation for years for allegedly having sexual relations with a 17-year-old girl and allegedly paying for her to travel with him. But Gaetz, 40, said he cooperated with federal investigators and strongly denied the allegations.

The Gaetz probe was launched after the arrest of a friend and political ally, former Florida tax collector, Joel Greenberg, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison for sex trafficking of a minor and other offenses. Greenberg pleaded guilty to six federal crimes, including identity theft, stalking, wire fraud and conspiracy to bribe a public official. Prosecutors said he paid at least one girl to have sex with him and other men.

The Justice Department leadership made a final decision not to pursue charges against Gaetz afterinvestigators recommended not moving forward in the fall. The investigators had warned that two key witnesses were unreliable.

Extortion plot against Gaetz family

The investigation also spawned a bizarre incident when Niceville resident Stephen Alford was convicted in an extortion plot against Gaetz's family. Alford and others approached Gaetz's father, former Florida Senate President Don Gaetz, and asked for $25 million, saying they could stop Gaetz from going to prison in the sex-trafficking investigation.

Alford was sentenced to five years in federal prison.

Despite the allegations, Gaetz never lost the backing of Northwest Florida voters as he easily fended off a well-financed challenge in the GOP primary from former FedEx executive Mark Lombardo last year and coasted to victory in the general election against Democratic challenger Rebekah Jones.

USA TODAY Network reporters Bart Jansen and Kevin Johnson contributed to this report.

