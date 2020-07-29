Feds to lower profile in Portland, expand presence in Midwest

The Trump administration has warily agreed to a deal with Oregon officials aimed at reining in violent nightly clashes between protesters and federal agents in Portland, even as the Justice Department revealed plans to surge federal law enforcement personnel into three Midwestern cities.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told reporters Wednesday that Gov. Kate Brown (D-Ore.) agreed to have state police provide security for the perimeter of the Mark Hatfield U.S. Courthouse, which has been the scene of both peaceful protests and violent altercations between activists and federal law enforcement personnel brought in from around the country.

While Brown said the out-of-town federal contingent will be going home, Wolf suggested that federal officials will wait to see if the governor's promise to protect the federal facility are carried out.

"They're there today and they'll remain there until that's the case," Wolf said.

The Homeland Security official said he was pleased that Oregon officials had agreed to maintain the first line of defense for the courthouse, but he also suggested that a lackadaisical response from Brown and Portland city officials essentially forced the feds to make their controversial move to call in reinforcements.

"If she would've done it earlier, we would've been able to address the situation very differently," Wolf said. "If violent individuals decide to commit a conscious decision to break federal law, we're going to hold those people accountable. With Oregon State Police there, we hope it doesn't get to that....That's what occurs in every other city across the country. We hope that's what's going to occur there as well."

Brown said the Trump administration had agreed to a "phased withdrawal" of Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers brought into the city in recent weeks.

“These federal officers have acted as an occupying force, refused accountability, and brought violence and strife to our community," the governor said in a statement. “After discussions with the Vice President and administration officials this week, the federal government has agreed to my demand and will withdraw these officers from Portland. They will also clean up the Courthouse, removing the graffiti."

Shortly after the deal was announced, President Donald Trump — who has made "law and order" response to recent unrest a central theme of his re-election campaign — issued a pair of tweets that did not mention a withdrawal of federal personnel. Instead, Trump emphasized that he would increase the federal presence if Brown and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler don't get the violent scene at the courthouse under control.

"If the Federal Government and its brilliant Law Enforcement (Homeland) didn’t go into Portland one week ago, there would be no Portland -- It would be burned and beaten to the ground. If the Mayor and Governor...do not stop the Crime and Violence from the Anarchists and Agitators immediately, the Federal Government will go in and do the job that local law enforcement was supposed to do!"

Word of the deal involving a potential retreat of federal forces in Portland came just as the Justice Department announced it is surging law enforcement personnel into Cleveland, Milwaukee and Detroit, expanding the feds' controversial footprint in American cities amid an uptick in crime and civil unrest.

Dozens of federal agents will be assigned to the Midwestern cities, along with the allocation of millions of dollars in money for local law enforcement, according to a Justice Department press release. The news dovetails with Trump's election-year rhetoric characterizing American cities as dangerous and crime-ridden.

The DOJ initiative, dubbed “Operation Legend,” was launched on July 8, named for LeGend Taliferro, a Kansas City, Mo., four-year-old who was shot and killed in his home last month. The surge in law enforcement started in Kansas City and had been expanded to include Chicago and Albuquerque before Wednesday’s announcement.

Attorney General William Barr said in a statement that Cleveland, Detroit and Milwaukee were selected due to their “disturbing increases in violent crime, particularly homicides.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals Service, Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will be involved in an attempt to drive down crime in the three cities, according to the statement.

Detroit will receive roughly 42 federal agents and Cleveland and Milwaukee will both receive around 25 federal investigators each, the Justice Department said. The Trump administration initiative to surge federal law enforcement officers and funding into U.S. cities comes amid a call from some on the political left to decrease the presence of police and reallocate spending towards social services.

Barr appeared to link protests against police brutality with rising urban crime rates during his testimony in front of the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday,

"When a community turns on and pillories its own police, officers naturally become more risk averse and crime rates soar," he said. "Unfortunately, we are seeing that now in many of our major cities."

Murders have risen in cities this year while other violent crimes decreased, according to a New York Times analysis.

POLITICO reported in June that the Trump campaign was going all in on “law and order” messaging to make up ground on Joe Biden.

Operation Legend quickly attracted controversy when Barr claimed at a White House event last week that the operation already made 200 arrests in Kansas City. A fact-check by the Kansas City Star found this was false, leading Barr to admit during Tuesday’s hearing that he misspoke. The Star reported that since July 17, at least six arrests have been made in the city as a result of the federal operation.

Barr has been keen to separate the events in Portland from Operation Legend, arguing that instead of responding to unrest, the Justice Department-led effort is seeking to reduce gun crime and prevent deaths.

Instead of being blasted as an occupying force, federal agents from the operation were treated with cautious optimism by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a Democrat who has clashed publicly with Trump over the epidemic of violence in her city.

“If those agents are here to actually work in partnership on support of gun violence and violent cases, plugging into existing infrastructure federal agents, not trying to play police in our streets, then that’s something different and that may add value,” Lightfoot said at a news conference last week.