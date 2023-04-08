Justice Department Files Immediate Appeal To Abortion Pill Ruling

The Department of Justice filed an immediate appeal following a Texas federal judge’s shocking decision to pull the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortion.

The Justice Department appealed directly to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit on Friday night, only a few hours after the initial ruling.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement that the DOJ “strongly disagrees with the decision” and “will be appealing the court’s decision and seeking a stay pending appeal.”

“Today’s decision overturns the FDA’s expert judgment, rendered over two decades ago, that mifepristone is safe and effective,” Garland wrote. “The Department will continue to defend the FDA’s decision.”

