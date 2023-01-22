U.S. Justice Dept found more classified items in Biden home search

U.S. President Biden hosts mayors from the U.S. Conference of Mayors' Winter Meeting at the White House
23
Nandita Bose and Matt Spetalnick
·3 min read

By Nandita Bose and Matt Spetalnick

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A new search of President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday by the U.S. Justice Department found six more items, including documents with classification markings, a lawyer for the president said in a statement Saturday night.

Some of the classified documents and "surrounding materials" dated from Biden's tenure in the U.S. Senate, where he represented Delaware from 1973 to 2009, according to his lawyer, Bob Bauer. Other documents were from his tenure as vice president in the Obama administration, from 2009 through 2017, Bauer said.

The Department of Justice, which conducted a search that lasted over 12 hours, also took some notes that Biden had personally handwritten as vice president, according to the lawyer.

The president offered access "to his home to allow DOJ to conduct a search of the entire premises for potential vice-presidential records and potential classified material," Bauer said.

Neither Biden nor his wife were present during the search, the attorney said. Biden is in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the weekend.

Justice Department investigators coordinated the search with Biden's lawyers ahead of time, Bauer said, and the president's personal and White House lawyers were present at the time.

Other classified government records were discovered this month at Biden's Wilmington residence, and in November at a private office he maintained at a Washington, D.C., think tank after ending his tenure as vice president in the Obama administration in 2017.

On Saturday, Bauer did not make clear in his statement where in the Wilmington home the documents were found. The previous classified documents were found in the home's garage and in a nearby storage space.

The search shows federal investigators are swiftly moving forward with the probe into classified documents found in Biden's possession. This month, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel to probe the matter.

Special counsel Robert Hur, who was appointed during the process, is investigating how the president and his team handled Obama-era classified documents that were recently found in Biden's private possession.

Biden's lawyers found all the documents discovered before Friday's search by the DOJ, according to the White House. The latest search was the first time federal law enforcement authorities have conducted a search for government documents at Biden's private addresses, according to information released publicly.

Republicans have compared the investigation to the ongoing probe into how former President Donald Trump handled classified documents after his presidency. The White House has noted that Biden's team has cooperated with authorities in their probe and had turned over those documents. Trump resisted doing so until an FBI search in August at his Florida resort.

The search escalates the legal and political stakes for the president, who has insisted that the previous discovery of classified material at his home and former office would eventually be deemed inconsequential.

Biden said on Thursday he has "no regrets" about not publicly disclosing before the midterm elections the discovery of classified documents at his former office and he believed the matter will be resolved.

"There is no there, there," Biden told reporters during a trip to California on Thursday.

Since the discovery of Biden's documents, Trump has complained that Justice Department investigators were treating his successor differently.

"When is the F.B.I. going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House?" Trump said in a social media post earlier this month.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose, Matt Spetalnik, Steve Holland and Joel SchectmanEditing by Nick Zieminski and David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • DOJ search of Biden home turned up six more classified documents: lawyer

    Department of Justice officials found six more documents with classified markings at President Biden’s Wilmington, Del., home during a Friday search, the president’s personal attorney said in a statement on Saturday. Bob Bauer, a personal lawyer for Biden, said in a statement that the Justice Department was given access to the president’s home after previous…

  • Biden's home searched by Justice Department, more classified material found

    The Department of Justice searched President Joe Biden's Delaware home and took possession of more items containing classified information, his lawyers said on Saturday. The DOJ searched Biden's residence in Wilmington on Friday and found six items consisting of documents with classification markings, some from his time in the Senate in addition to his tenure as vice president during the Obama administration. "I can confirm the FBI on Friday executed a planned, consensual search of the President's residence in Wilmington, Delaware," the statement read.

  • 'No regrets': Biden on classified documents

    STORY: “No regrets” -- that’s what U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday about his handling of classified documents found at his home and former office. "We immediately turned them over to the archives at the Justice Department. We're fully cooperating, looking forward to getting this resolved quickly. I think you're going to find there's nothing there. I have no regrets." Attorney General Merrick Garland last week named a special counsel to investigate the matter, after the classified material was found at Biden's Delaware home and a Washington, D.C., office he used before becoming president. The White House has largely been on the defensive since the initial revelations on Jan. 9 that the documents had been discovered. Biden was responding to media questions during a trip to inspect the storm damage in California. He sounded a note of annoyance that reporters were focusing on the document controversy instead. “What quite frankly bugs me is that we have a serious problem here we’re talking about, talking about what’s going on. And the American people don’t quite understand why you don’t ask me questions about that.” On his trip, Biden toured parts of the state worst hit by three weeks of deadly storms known as atmospheric rivers, which unleashed flooding and mudslides on a region long plagued by drought and wildfires. At Seacliff State Beach along the Santa Cruz coastline, he stressed the concerns of the role global heating played in worsening extreme weather events. "If anybody doubts that the climate is changing, then they must have been asleep during the last couple of years.”

  • Justice Department Seizes Additional Documents In Search Of Joe Biden’s Wilmington Home

    A Justice Department search of President Joe Biden’s Wilmington home resulted in the seizure of six items with classified markings, some of which were from his time in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as vice president. In a statement, Biden’s personal attorney Bob Bauer said that the DOJ took possession […]

  • White House insists Biden takes classified documents 'seriously' after he says 'no regrets'

    The White House on Friday refused to address President Biden's statement that he has "no regrets" over his handling of classified documents amid a special counsel investigation.

  • WH says it's 'incomprehensible' that Florida would block Advanced Placement African American Studies

    During the White House briefing on Friday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the Florida Department of Education's decision to prohibit teaching AP African American Studies in high school was "incomprehensible."

  • The Justice Department searched Biden's home and recovered 6 more classified documents

    The discovery came after the DOJ conducted a search of Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday, the president's personal attorney said.

  • Thunder Rosa: I’ll Be Back On The Road With AEW Soon, But I Won’t Be Wrestling

    Thunder Rosa says she’ll be back on the road with […]

  • Shooting at Orlando apartment complex raises questions about safety measures

    A crime scene marker gave a clue into the shooting that happened Friday evening in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

  • The post-Roe fight over abortion

    On Friday, the March for Life — the annual gathering of anti-abortion rights activists in Washington — was held for the first time since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa talked with activists who argue that the end of Roe is not the end of their fight.

  • Family of man who died after tasing files claim

    Relatives of a Black Lives Matter co-founder filed a claim seeking $50 million in damages Friday against the city of Los Angeles for the death of a family member who was repeatedly shocked by police with a stun gun after a traffic stop. (Jan 20)

  • Can Illinois sheriffs refuse to enforce new gun law? The court system will have a say

    Illinois sheriffs think they can choose not to enforce a new assault weapons ban. Can they really?

  • The 87-Page Document That Should Have Sunk George Santos

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / GettyThe Democrat who lost to George Santos (R-NY) in November’s midterm elections has talked in detail about how his campaign found dirt on the far-right Republican before his win—but didn’t have the time or money to dig deeper.Speaking to host Andy Levy on this week’s episode of The New Abnormal politics podcast, Robert Zimmerman said that by the time he was named the Democratic nominee on Aug. 23, he had 10 and a half weeks until the el

  • Grizzlies players unsure why Shannon Sharpe could stay at game after halftime altercation

    Dillon Brooks, Desmond Bane among Memphis Grizzlies who didn't understand why Shannon Sharpe was allowed to remain after incident in game vs Lakers.

  • Echoes of Benghazi Inquiry in House GOP Approach to Biden's Classified Documents

    Republicans are amplifying conspiracy theories and sidestepping Trump's classified documents case, potentially undermining public trust in the investigations.

  • Tax the rich? Liberals renew push for state wealth taxes

    Supporters of taxes on the very rich contend that people are emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic with a bigger appetite for what they’re calling “tax justice.” Bills announced Thursday in California, New York, Illinois, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Washington and Connecticut vary in their approaches to hiking taxes, but all revolve around the idea that the richest Americans need to pay more. Similar legislation has died in state legislatures and Congress.

  • Trump Told Mike Pompeo To 'Shut The Hell Up' About China After COVID Outbreak: Book

    The ex-president, who complains constantly about China, didn't want to anger President Xi Jinping, the former secretary of state says in excerpts of his memoir.

  • 6 Years Before George Santos, Trump’s Endless Lying Made Him President

    Trump lied about the size of his airplane, how much money he had, the number of floors in his building, even his own height – and got away with it.

  • Regina King Writes Moving Tribute To Son Ian Alexander Jr. 1 Year After His Death

    The actor shared a touching note in honor of her son's birthday.

  • More Classified Documents Found at President Biden’s Delaware Home

    The Justice Department’s search of the president’s Wilmington residence lasted about 12 hours and included living, working and storage spaces, Mr. Biden’s personal attorney said.