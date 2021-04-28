Justice Department indicts 3 on hate crime charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery

The Justice Department brought federal hate crimes charges Wednesday in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, charging a father and son who armed themselves, chased and fatally shot the 25-year-old Black man after spotting him running in their Georgia neighborhood.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • Nassau PD rescues missing 83-year-old woman from ravine

    An 83-year-old woman is back home on Long Island after being missing for over 24 hours and rescued from a ravine.

  • 3 white men charged with hate crimes in death of Ahmaud Arbery

    Three white men have been charged with federal hate crimes and attempted kidnapping in connection to the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was shot and killed last year in Georgia, the Justice Department announced Wednesday. The big picture: Arbery's death is one of several that drove nationwide Black Lives Matter protests last summer, including demonstrations over the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The criminal case "is the most significant civil rights prosecution undertaken to date by the Biden administration Justice Department," AP notes. Details: Travis McMichael, his father, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan, were each charged with one count of interference with rights and one count of attempted kidnapping. "Travis and Gregory McMichael were also charged with one count each of using, carrying, and brandishing—and in Travis’s case, discharging—a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence," the Justice Department said. Catch up quick: "All three defendants have also been charged in a separate state proceeding with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit a felony," the DOj noted. A trial date in that case has not been scheduled. The McMichaels on Feb. 23, 2020, armed themselves and pursued Arbery, who was out for his daily jog, after telling police officers they suspected he committed a burglary, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.Go deeper: Ahmaud Arbery's mother files civil lawsuit against men charged in son's deathEditor's note: This story has been updated with additional details. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 3 Indicted On Federal Hate Crime Charges In Ahmaud Arbery Death

    A federal grand jury indicted Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan in Arbery's killing.

  • US indicts 3 on hate crime charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery

    The Justice Department brought federal hate crimes charges Wednesday in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, charging a father and son who armed themselves, chased and fatally shot the 25-year-old Black man after spotting him running in their Georgia neighborhood. Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory, were charged along with a third man, William “Roddie” Bryan, with one count of interference with civil rights and attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels are also charged with using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

  • 3 men charged with federal hate crimes in killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia

    Three Georgia men previously charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery were indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury and charged with hate crimes and attempted kidnapping.

  • ‘It’s like heaven in a bottle’: Amazon shoppers say this acne wash delivers instant results

    No more pesky breakouts.

  • Biden to Congress: Pass police reform bill by anniversary of George Floyd's death

    During his address to a joint session of Congress, Biden asked lawmakers to “work together to find a consensus” on the bill, which passed the House last summer but didn’t make it out of the Senate.

  • Trevor Bauer

    Check out this week's Fantasy Baseball Fearless Forecast

  • Biden calls for sweeping changes as U.S. emerges from pandemic

    Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, pared down by pandemic precautions, in a prime-time appearance Wednesday to promote a bold domestic agenda.

  • Police arrest man in dispute with FedEx driver with bow and arrow

    While at 137 Street and Booth Memorial Avenue, the FedEx driver spotted the suspect running towards his truck with a hunting bow.

  • Louisville police officer shot in Breonna Taylor fatal raid to retire

    Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, the Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid is retiring.

  • The Latest: In GOP response, Scott says US isn't racist

    Scott, the only Black Republican senator, seized on Biden’s calls earlier in the evening that passage of major police reform could help stamp out institutional racism nationwide. Scott argued that the economy under Republican President Donald Trump boomed, helping to lower unemployment dramatically for Black and Hispanic Americans before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

  • ‘Nordstrom’s best-kept secret’: These leggings are now less than $8

    For less than $8, you can't beat that.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer ‘heartbroken’ as she is again denied bail

    Alleged sex trafficker claims she is suffering sleep loss and ‘intimidation’ by jail guards

  • Flight attendant reveals the 'secret' reason why the crew greets you during boarding: 'Bet you don't know what we are doing'

    A flight attendant on TikTok revealed the real reason why the flight crew greets passengers as they board the plane.

  • Washington Football Team and Beth Wilkinson at odds over unveiling details in past sexual harassment lawsuit

    Beth Wilkinson was hired by Dan Snyder to investigate the Washington Football Team's culture and conduct.

  • Biden speech: Are Americans happy with Biden's first 100 days?

    Members of our Ask America panel praise Biden's Covid response but call for more bipartisanship.

  • Football rumours from the media

    David Luiz is reportedly relaxed about his future despite the clock ticking on his current deal.

  • Quake of magnitude 6 strikes India's Assam, damages some buildings

    An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck India's rugged northeastern state of Assam on Wednesday, causing cracks in the walls and floors of some structures, but no immediate casualties were reported. The quake hit at a depth of 34 km (21 miles) near the town of Dhekiajuli, 140 km (86 miles) north of the main city of Guwahati, the United States Geological Survey said. "Our entire multi-storied apartment has witnessed massive damage with roofs and walls caving in," said Subham Hazarika, a businessman living in an upmarket apartment in Guwahati.

  • U.S. probing two new blood clot cases after J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

    One case was in a male and the other was in a female, both of whom were below 60 years, according to the agency, taking the total number of confirmed such cases to 17 out of 8 million shots given. The new cases come after U.S. health regulators on Friday recommended resumption of use of J&J's shot, ending a 10-day pause to investigate its link to extremely rare but potentially deadly blood clots. The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration said on Friday the risks of experiencing the syndrome involving severe blood clots and low platelets as a result of the vaccine were very low.