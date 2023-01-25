Justice Department indicts two for spray-painted threats at Winter Haven pregnancy center

The management of LifeChoice Pregnancy Center in Winter Haven said that graffiti was spray-painted onto the building. The vandalism cited Jane's Revenge, the name for a collective of abortion-rights supporters that has taken responsibility for damage at other centers around the country.

Seven months after vandals spray-painted threatening messages at a Winter Haven pregnancy center, the Department of Justice has indicted two Florida residents on federal charges.

The agency announced indictments against Caleb Freestone, 27, and Amber Smith-Stewart, 23. They are charged with violating the FACE Act, a federal law enacted in 1994 intended to protect both reproductive health care facilities and places of worship.

The law covers not only the use of threat or force to deter clients from obtaining abortions but also damage or destruction to a facility that either offers abortions or provides other pregnancy services.

LifeChoice Pregnancy Center in Winter Haven was vandalized overnight in late June, one day after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling that nullified the Roe v. Wade decision, eliminating the nationwide right to an abortion.

The vandals covered the outside of the building at 235 E. Central Ave. with such messages as, “Your time is up,” “We’re coming for U” and “Jane’s revenge.”

Jane’s Revenge is a name used by a loose collective of abortion-rights activists who vowed to take action in response to the Supreme Court ruling.

The vandals also painted an anarchy symbol near the front door and over a sign along the street. They covered a surveillance camera with pink paint and painted such messages on the building as “Abortion 4 All” and “We are everywhere.”

Development Director Lyndsy Flanagan told The Ledger in June that LifeChoice's board of directors decided to increase security at the center following the incident. Donors provided paint that volunteers used to cover the spray-painted messages.

Flanagan did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment about the indictments.

The news release did not include cities of residence for either of the defendants. The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for those details. A search of public records of the names found no listings for Polk County residents.

LifeChoice Pregnancy Center, which has existed for more than 30 years, is one of several facilities in Polk County that offer such services as pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and referrals for prenatal care and adoption resources, along with “up-to-date medical facts about abortion procedures and risks,” according to its website.

The nonprofit facility does not provide or refer for abortions. It is an affiliate of CareNet, an evangelical Christian network of pregnancy centers, and the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates. The Florida Legislature has designated more than $30 million to support pregnancy care centers since 2009.

In the news release, the Department of Justice said the two defendants had been indicted by a federal grand jury. They face three counts of violating the FACE Act.

The indictment, filed in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, says that the defendants spray-painted threatening messages on a pregnancy center in Hollywood, Florida, last May. It alleges that the pair also vandalized a pregnancy care center in Hialeah on July 3.

The court filing says the pair’s actions were intended to “injure, oppress, intimidate and threaten employees” at the facilities. Freestone and Smith-Stewart wore hats, masks and gloves while carrying out the vandalism, according to the indictment.

Freestone and Smith-Stewart each faces up to 12 years in prison if convicted, the news release said, plus three years of supervised release and fines of up to $350,000. The FBI Tampa Field Office investigated the case, with assistance from the Miami Police Department, the release said.

Attorneys with the Justice Department Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section are prosecuting the case.

U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin, R-Lakeland, and some other elected officials have described the vandalism at pregnancy centers as acts of domestic terrorism.

