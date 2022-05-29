Justice Department to investigate police response in Uvalde

The Justice Department on Sunday said it would investigate the much criticized response by law enforcement to Tuesday's mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

“At the request of Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, the U.S. Department of Justice will conduct a Critical Incident Review of the law enforcement response to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24," according to the DOJ's statement.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed before police killed the lone gunman, who stormed into the school and barricaded himself in a classroom at the elementary school. Reports in recent days about the timeline of the murderous attack have led to widespread criticism of police for not forcing their way into the barricaded area, particularly given that police were receiving 911 calls from terrified children desperately seeking help.

"They waited," columnist David French wrote of law enforcement Sunday. "And waited. And waited. Two different girls called 911, begging for help. Their classmates were dead and dying all around them. They were in mortal danger. The first call came at 12:03. That same girl called back at 12:10, at 12:13, and 12:16. A different girl called at 12:19. The final call came at 12:36."

The Justice Department statement said the review "will be fair, transparent, and independent," and that the findings will be released to the public afterward.

“The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events," the DOJ said.