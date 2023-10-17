Justice Department investigating Trenton police for possible civil rights abuses

TRENTON - The Justice Department is investigating possible civil rights abuses at Trenton's police department, including the use of excessive force.

The newly launched probe also will examine whether police improperly stop, search and arrest motorists and pedestrians in the state's capital, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey.

Investigators will seek to establish whether the department has "a pattern or practice of conduct that violates the Constitution and federal law," said Assistant U.S. Attorney General Kristen Clarke , who oversees the Justice Department's civil rights division.

“Unfortunately, we have reviewed numerous reports that Trenton police officers may have used force inappropriately and conducted stops, searches, and arrests with no good reason in violation of individuals’ constitutional rights," said Philip Sellinger, the U.S. Attorney for New Jersey.

"These allegations are serious and credible," Clarke said during a virtual press conference.

Trenton police probe follows shooting of Burlington City man

The investigation was welcomed by Mount Laurel attorney Gregg Zeff, who represents a former Burlington City resident who was shot and paralyzed by Trenton police in February 2022.

"Initially, I'm grateful that the Department of Justice is acknowledging what we've know for a long time," said Zeff. "Peaceful people minding their own business in Trenton are being harassed and brutalized by police."

"I'm also frustrated that it took the paralysis of Jajuan Henderson to bring this to the attention of the federal government, but it did not wake up Trenton," Zeff said.

Henderson's lawsuit and police give sharply different accounts of his shooting.

The lawsuit contends police officers approached Henderson's parked car shortly after midnight, smashed the driver's side window and shot him as he tried to call for help on his cellphone.

A police account says Henderson, then 29, was unable to produce an ID or driver's license, and that he refused to leave the vehicle after being told he was under arrest. It also alleged Henderson reached around the vehicle's interior, "including below seats."

Sellinger announced the investigation during a virtual news conference with Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who oversees the Justice Department's civil rights division.

"We do not allege racial discrimination," Clarke noted.

Feds could seek court-ordered reforms for Trenton police

"Our decision to open this investigation is not based on any single incident or event, nor is it limited to a specific unit or bureau in the police department," she added.

The investigation is expected to take one year, "and if we substantiate those violations, the department will take appropriate action to remedy them," Clarke said.

Clarke said the Justice Department, after establishing reasonable cause, "is authorized to bring a lawsuit seeking court-ordered changes to remedy the violations."

Investigators have received a pledge of cooperation from Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora, Police Director Steve Wilson, and Law Department director Wes Bridges, according to Sellinger's statement.

Gusciora's office said a statement on the Justice Department announcement would be released later Tuesday.

"The investigation will include a comprehensive review of (department) policies, training and supervision," the federal prosecutor's office said in a statement.

It also will focus on documents related to the department's systems of accountability, "including how it investigates citizen complaints and disciplines officers," Clarke said.

People with relevant information are asked to contact the Justice Department at 973-645-2801 or USANJ-Community.Trenton@usdoj.gov.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Probe follows police shooting of Jajuan Henderson of Burlington City