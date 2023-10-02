Justice Department is investing $60 million dollars in north Louisiana

On Friday, Sept. 29, the United States Attorney's Office announced that the Justice Department it is awarding more than $4.4 billion to support state, local and Tribal public safety and community justice activities.

The grant will help build community capacity to curb violence and achieve fair outcomes through evidence-based criminal and juvenile justice strategies.

"The fact that nearly $60 million in grant money is being pumped into the Western District of Louisiana alone is a staggering,” said Brandon B. Brown, United States Attorney. “These grants will provide much needed funding for our local agencies to continue their work in making our communities a safer place to live. We look forward to continuing our partnerships with these local agencies in that effort.”

The grant money will be awarded this fiscal year. According to the United States Attorney's Office, the funding will expand partnerships between criminal justice professionals and behavioral health experts to help people safely and successfully transition from confinement back to their communities.

“Every sector of our society — not only the justice system, but nonprofit and faith-based groups, local leaders, and advocates, and people with lived experience who serve as credible messengers — plays a critical role in ensuring public safety and public health,” said Amy L. Solomon, OJP Assistant Attorney General. “The Office of Justice Programs is proud to make these substantial investments in building community infrastructure and supporting communities as co-producers of safety and justice.”

According to the United States Attorney's Office, the grant will support five major community safety and justice priorities:

Awards totaling more than $1 billion will promote safety and strengthen trust

More than $437 million in grant awards will accelerate justice system reforms

Over $192 million will improve the fairness and effectiveness of the juvenile justice system

More than $1.7 billion will expand access to victim services

Over $418 million in awards will advance science and innovation

The Justice Department will also award more than $611 million to continue its support of other previously funded programs and congressionally directed spending.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Justice Department is investing $60 million dollars in north Louisiana